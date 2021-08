Team USA vaunted men’s basketball team lost its first game at Tokyo 2020 to France, before bouncing back with a victory over Iran.The defeat was the squad’s first at the Olympics since 2004, when it lost to Puerto Rico and Lithuania in the group stages.And although the team that travelled to Japan is still packed with stars from the NBA, it arrived at the competition without many of the league’s biggest names.Including the world’s most famous player, LeBron James.The Los Angeles Lakers star, along with others such as Stephen Curry, James Harden and Chris Paul, decided to rest and...