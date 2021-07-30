Cancel
Milwaukee, WI

Matt & Kristin Talk About MKE & WI Stuff #8: Deer District development, The Hop, Aaron Rodgers

By Milwaukee Record Staff
milwaukeerecord.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you don’t follow (the newly revamped) As Goes Wisconsin on your favorite social media platforms, go ahead and change that now. The brainchild of Wisconsin-born writer/comedian Kristin Brey, As Goes Wisconsin examines the many, many, many confounding political issues currently shaping our great state, and presents them in a humorous (but always informative) way. And hey! Every other week (or so) Brey sits down with Milwaukee Record‘s own Matt Wild for a shoot-the-shit current events show called Matt And Kristin Talk About Milwaukee And Wisconsin Stuff! Fun!

