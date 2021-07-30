Cancel
Do I need to get tested for COVID-19 if I'm vaccinated?

By MATTHEW PERRONE
 5 days ago

Yes, if you’ve been around someone who has COVID-19. The latest guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log...

Health
Public Health
Coronavirus
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Fully Vaccinated, These Are the 5 COVID Symptoms to Look Out For

Being fully vaccinated against COVID has many of us breathing easy, confident that we are highly protected from severe infection and hospitalization with the virus. But breakthrough cases, while rare, are still possible, and though these cases are often asymptomatic, that's not always the case. In fact, new data shows that many fully vaccinated people who get COVID do experience symptoms, just not necessarily the ones that you'd expect.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, Your COVID Symptoms Could Be Different, Study Says

The Delta variant has managed to quickly reverse the major progress the U.S. had made toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic. The strain has spread quickly across the country, pushing the national daily case average above the highest point recorded last summer. Unfortunately, mounting data also shows that the variant can cause rare breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people, even though the risk of severe disease or death is almost entirely eliminated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data. Now that vaccinated people are on high alert again about contracting the virus, it's time to get reacquainted with the symptoms of COVID, especially because some have changed, potentially due to the Delta variant. And there are also some differences in COVID symptoms among unvaccinated versus vaccinated people. The signs that you're sick with the virus can even change based on how many shots you've received, according to data from the ZOE COVID Symptom Study in the U.K.
PharmaceuticalsInternational Business Times

Future COVID-19 Variant Will Lead To ‘Vaccine Failure,’ Scientists Warn

An analysis by a group of British academics has suggested that future COVID-19 variants could lead to “vaccine failure.”. In a paper published Friday by the UK Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, British academics said they believe the eradication of COVID-19 is “unlikely.” They also noted that there will be “a gradual or punctuated accumulation of antigenic variation that eventually leads to current vaccine failure.”
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

Has anyone died from Covid who has been fully vaccinated?

"A PANDEMIC of the unvaccinated" has now become synonymous with coronavirus cases rampaging across the country. As cases of the coronavirus continue to soar thanks to the spread of the Delta variant, many already vaccinated people are wondering how their vaccines would fare. What are breakthrough cases?. Some people who...
Public HealthPosted by
AL.com

I’m fully vaccinated against COVID. Do I have to wear a face mask?

In a change, the health agency announced today it is recommending fully vaccinated people wear a face mask indoors to “maximize protection from the delta variant and prevent possibly spreading (COVID) to others.” Masks are advised, the CDC added, in areas of “substantial or high transmission.”. According to the Alabama...
DrinksStamford Advocate

Can I drink alcohol after getting vaccinated against COVID-19?

Do you still feel the thorn of wanting to celebrate that you are already vaccinated? You better think about it. Read on and weigh what is most important so as not to affect the effectiveness of your vaccine. Drinking alcohol after applying your dose can enhance its side effects, for...
Pharmaceuticalsdoctorslounge.com

New Data Show the Power of COVID-19 Vaccines

MONDAY, Aug. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines is borne out in new government data showing that more than 99.99 percent of fully vaccinated Americans have not had a breakthrough infection resulting in hospitalization or death. There were 6,587 COVID-19 breakthrough cases as of July 26...
Public HealthMedscape News

ACOG, SMFM Urge All Pregnant Women to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM) strongly recommend that all pregnant women be vaccinated against COVID-19. Only about 16% of pregnant people have received one or more...
Industryharrisondaily.com

COVID-19 vaccines, testing help CVS Health beat Q2 forecasts

Customers returned to CVS Health stores to fill prescriptions and get COVID-19 tests and vaccines, helping to push the health care giant past Wall Street’s second-quarter expectations. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you...
Public HealthScientific American

‘Breakthrough’ Infections Do Not Mean COVID Vaccines Are Failing

Endless news cycles and viral social media warn of “breakthrough infections” in people already vaccinated for COVID-19. These reports leave the mistaken impression that protections afforded by the vaccines are not working—and they can fuel reticence among the millions of people in the U.S. who have yet to get a shot. But such infections are not only known to occur after COVID vaccination. They frequently happen following inoculation against influenza, measles and many other diseases.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Had COVID, You're Protected for at Least This Long, New Study Says

Time and time again, experts have told us that getting vaccinated is the safest and most effective way to protect against the coronavirus. A prior COVID infection will also trigger antibodies, but getting COVID can put you at serious risk, and research about how long you're protected from reinfection has been mixed. Most experts, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), still recommend that those who have had COVID get vaccinated as well. Now, a new study has given a little more insight into how long you might be protected from the virus if you've already had COVID.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthgoodmenproject.com

Do I Need a COVID-19 Booster Shot? 6 Questions Answered On How To Stay Protected

The increasing prevalence of new coronavirus variants is raising questions about how well protected those who’ve already had their COVID-19 shots are against evolving forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Here, microbiology and infectious disease specialist William Petri of the University of Virginia answers some common questions about COVID-19 booster shots.

