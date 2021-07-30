Identification of and Surveillance for the SARS-CoV-2 Variants B.1.427 and B.1.429

J Clin Microbiol. 2021 Jul 21:JCM0084521. doi: 10.1128/JCM.00845-21. Online ahead of print. Background. The increased transmission of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOC) which originated in the United Kingdom (B.1.1.7/alpha), South Africa (B1.351/Beta), Brazil (P.1/Gamma), in the United States (B.1.427/429 or Epsilon) and in India (B.1.617.2/Delta) requires a vigorous public health response, including real time strain surveillance on a global scale. Although genome sequencing is the gold standard for identifying these VOCs, it is time consuming and expensive. Here, we describe a simple, rapid and high-throughput reverse-transcriptase PCR (RT-PCR) melting temperature (Tm) screening assay that identifies the first three major VOCs. Methods. RT-PCR primers and four sloppy molecular beacon (SMB) probes were designed to amplify and detect the SARS-CoV-2 N501Y (A23063T) and E484K (G23012A) mutations and their corresponding wild type sequences. After RT-PCR, the VOCs were identified by a characteristic Tm of each SMB. Assay optimization and testing was performed with RNA from SARS-CoV-2 USA WA1/2020 (WT), B.1.1.7 and B.1.351 variant strains. The assay was then validated using clinical samples. Results. The limit of detection (LOD) for both the WT and variants was 4 and 10 genomic copies/reaction for the 501 and 484 codon assays, respectively. The assay was 100% sensitive and 100% specific for identifying the N501Y and E484K mutations in cultured virus and in clinical samples as confirmed by Sanger sequencing. Conclusion. We have developed an RT-PCR melt screening test for the major VOCs which can be used to rapidly screen large numbers of patient samples providing an early warning for the emergence of these variants and a simple way to track their spread.