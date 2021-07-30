Cancel
NBA

3 players from G League Ignite selected in 2021 NBA Draft

NBA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe G League Ignite had three players selected during the 2021 NBA Draft, including No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green to the Houston Rockets and No. 7 overall pick Jonathan Kuminga to the Golden State Warriors. Isaiah Todd was selected with the first pick of the second round (31st overall)...

