Mental Health

Covid-19 Triggers the Rise of Illness Anxiety Disorder

seenthemagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInside the condition that’s characterized by living in fear of the virus – and which experts say is becoming more common in the U.S. Since the Covid-19 pandemic arrived last year, some Americans have been obsessed with their health — living in fear of ending up in a hospital with the virus, and having negative long term health effects from the disease.

#Anxiety Disorder#Covid 19#Americans#The Mayo Clinic#Birmingham Maple Clinic#Royal Oak
Mental Health
Health
Meditation
Public Health
Coronavirus
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Fully Vaccinated, These Are the 5 COVID Symptoms to Look Out For

Being fully vaccinated against COVID has many of us breathing easy, confident that we are highly protected from severe infection and hospitalization with the virus. But breakthrough cases, while rare, are still possible, and though these cases are often asymptomatic, that's not always the case. In fact, new data shows that many fully vaccinated people who get COVID do experience symptoms, just not necessarily the ones that you'd expect.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, Your COVID Symptoms Could Be Different, Study Says

The Delta variant has managed to quickly reverse the major progress the U.S. had made toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic. The strain has spread quickly across the country, pushing the national daily case average above the highest point recorded last summer. Unfortunately, mounting data also shows that the variant can cause rare breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people, even though the risk of severe disease or death is almost entirely eliminated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data. Now that vaccinated people are on high alert again about contracting the virus, it's time to get reacquainted with the symptoms of COVID, especially because some have changed, potentially due to the Delta variant. And there are also some differences in COVID symptoms among unvaccinated versus vaccinated people. The signs that you're sick with the virus can even change based on how many shots you've received, according to data from the ZOE COVID Symptom Study in the U.K.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Vaccination Affects on Rheumatic and Musculoskeletal Disease Flares

In a study of 1,377 patients with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases—such as inflammatory arthritis and lupus—flares of their conditions were uncommon following two-dose COVID-19 mRNA vaccination. In a study of 1,377 patients with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases—such as inflammatory arthritis and lupus—flares of their conditions were uncommon following two-dose COVID-19 mRNA vaccination.
Mental Healthwglr.com

Managing work anxiety after COVID-19 lockdown

After more than a year of working remotely, some employees have concerns about returning to work. Returning to office life has its perks and challenges, but for many it means leaving the one place we feel safe — our homes. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL...
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Social anxiety disorder, fear and anxiety lead to avoidance

It's normal to feel nervous in some social situations. For example, going on a date or giving a presentation may cause that feeling of butterflies in your stomach. But in social anxiety disorder, also called social phobia, everyday interactions cause significant anxiety, self-consciousness and embarrassment because you fear being scrutinized or judged negatively by others.
Public HealthMarietta Daily Journal

Respiratory illnesses on the rise with symptoms similar to COVID-19

A respiratory infection prevalent mostly in the winter has been increasing in parts of the U.S. "Particularly in the South part of the U.S., we have seen an increase in what's called RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus. It's a virus that causes a cold much like influenza causes a cold, though it can be severe in very young children and elderly adults," says Dr. Gregory Poland, an infectious diseases physician and researcher at Mayo Clinic.
Montgomery County, INJournal Review

Local COVID-19 cases on the rise

Local health officials reported Tuesday that Montgomery County is experiencing an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and positivity rate. According to a press release issued by the Montgomery County Health Department, the more transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19 is circulating in the county and low COVID-19 vaccination rates locally are believed to be responsible for these increases.
Public Healthdallassun.com

COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a rise in hunger in South Africa

The recent political and social unrest across parts of South Africa has again brought to the fore the deep structural problems faced by the nation. These include high levels of poverty for an upper-middle income country, largely due to extreme income inequality, which means that a large segment of the population is much poorer than the average, and massive unemployment.
Caldwell County, KYPaducah Sun

'Variants of Concern': COVID-19 anxiety and preparedness

On Wednesday, the day before Gov. Andy Beshear said, “Kentucky’s economy is on fire,” he addressed the new 1,054 COVID-19 cases — the highest since March 11. “The delta variant is aggressive, serious and a threat to unvaccinated Kentuckians. If eligible, make the decision to get vaccinated to protect yourself and others,” Beshear said.
Posted by
Shin

Depression and Anxiety Are Risk Factors for Severe Covid-19 Too

Let's not forget that medical comorbidities include mental health disorders. As of today, there have been 40 million cases of and 1 million deaths from Covid-19 worldwide. The combination of a growing aging population, a highly contagious virus, international travel, indoor crowding, socioeconomic inequities, and increasing prevalence of comorbidities like obesity, diabetes, and heart disease has proved to be deadly.
Delaware, OHDelaware Gazette

Anxiety, depression on rise in US

COVID-19 and the events of the last 18 months may not equate to a zombie apocalypse, but as I see more and more live faces unmagnified by a Zoom square, I still see the kind of shell shock exhibited by Sheriff Rick Grimes and his band of survivors on the long-running AMC TV series.
Mental Healthdoctorslounge.com

Mental Health Disorders Tied to Higher COVID-19 Mortality

Findings show even higher risk among those with severe mental disorders, like schizophrenia and bipolar disorders. WEDNESDAY, July 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Mental health disorders are associated with increased COVID-19-related mortality, according to a review published online July 27 in JAMA Psychiatry. Guillaume Fond, M.D., Ph.D., from Aix-Marseille University...
Davis, CADaily Democrat

People becoming desensitized to COVID-19 illnesses, death, research suggests

Although people in early 2020 hoarded toilet paper, washed their hands incessantly and wouldn’t leave home, 11 months later the public pushed the envelope on COVID-19 safety precautions and ignored warnings as time went on, a new UC Davis study suggests. Researchers in the Department of Communication examined people’s reactions...
Mental HealthPosted by
Verywell Mind

Mental Illness Doubles Risk of Death From COVID-19, Study Suggests

Research on nearly 1.5 million people with COVID-19 found that mental health disorders can double someone’s risk of dying or being hospitalized from the disease. Psychotic and mood disorders, as well as previous treatment with medications to reduce anxiety and depression, increased the risk of death from COVID-19. The research also found links between substance abuse disorders and higher rates of hospitalization with COVID-19.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

COVID-19 Delta Strain Triggers Different Symptoms

The Delta strain (B.1.617.2 variant), which originated in India back in December, has been taking over the planet, and it is now the dominant variant in many countries, including the U.S. The World Health Organization (WHO) has labelled the Delta strain a ‘variant of concern’. This means that the strain is more dangerous than other mutations suffered by the original SARS-CoV-2 virus, identified in Wuhan in 2019.

