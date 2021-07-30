Rays' Luis Patino: Delivers six strong innngs
Patino (2-2) allowed three hits and two walks while striking out eight across six scoreless innings to earn the win Thursday against the Yankees. Patino dominated the Yankees lineup throughout this start and out-pitcher Gerrit Cole to earn the win. Patino flashed great swing-and-miss stuff, inducing 19 swinging strikes across 97 total pitches. With Rich Hill out of the picture, it's reasonable to project that Patino will remain in a starting role barring the Rays' acquiring another starter prior to the trade deadline. As both a starter and reliever this season, Patino has a 4.26 ERA with 36 strikeouts across 31.2 innings of work.www.cbssports.com
