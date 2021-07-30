Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rays' Luis Patino: Delivers six strong innngs

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Patino (2-2) allowed three hits and two walks while striking out eight across six scoreless innings to earn the win Thursday against the Yankees. Patino dominated the Yankees lineup throughout this start and out-pitcher Gerrit Cole to earn the win. Patino flashed great swing-and-miss stuff, inducing 19 swinging strikes across 97 total pitches. With Rich Hill out of the picture, it's reasonable to project that Patino will remain in a starting role barring the Rays' acquiring another starter prior to the trade deadline. As both a starter and reliever this season, Patino has a 4.26 ERA with 36 strikeouts across 31.2 innings of work.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerrit Cole
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rays#Yankees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Luis Patino: Slated to start Thursday

Patino will be called up from Triple-A Durham to start Thursday's game against Cleveland, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Patino has been at Durham since July 2, but he'll join the Rays' taxi squad ahead of Wednesday's series finale versus the Orioles. He's posted a 4.87 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 20.1 innings across six appearances (four starts) with the major-league club this year, and manager Kevin Cash said that the right-hander will have the chance to remain in the rotation going forward, depending on how he fares Thursday.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Patino expected to start for the Rays against Indians

Tampa Bay Rays (57-39, second in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Indians (48-45, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Luis Patino (1-2, 0.00 ERA) Indians: Cal Quantrill (2-2, 4.05 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians +125, Rays -143; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland...
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Could Luis Patino be the arm the Rays need in the rotation?

ST. PETERSBURG — Needing a little bit of a mound makeover, the Rays’ starting pitching could get a boost from the return of 21-year-old right-hander Luis Patino. Having ironed some things out in Triple-A Durham, Patino was added to the taxi squad Wednesday and will start for the Rays against the Indians Thursday.
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Luis Patino: Iffy performance in no-decision

Patino allowed four runs on five hits and three walks with four strikeouts in 5.1 innings in a no-decision versus Cleveland on Thursday. Patino was alright, but he was in line for the loss when he exited the contest. Tampa Bay got him off the hook by rallying to tie the game in the ninth inning. The right-hander's ERA rose to 5.26 with a 1.25 WHIP and 28:8 K:BB across 25.2 innings this season. Considering manager Kevin Cash suggested Patino would need a strong performance to stick in the rotation going forward, it wouldn't be surprising to see the 21-year-old end up either in the bullpen or back at Triple-A Durham after an unimpressive start.
MLBCBS Sports

Tampa Bay Rays

Patino is scheduled to start Thursday's game against the Yankees. After getting called up from Triple-A Durham last week to make a start in Cleveland, Patino initially wasn't certain to stick in the rotation beyond that outing. Even though he delivered so-so results in a no-decision (four runs allowed on five hits and three walks over 5.1 innings), Patino will maintain his spot in the rotation after the Rays shipped starter Rich Hill off to the Mets. The Rays will eventually get Chris Archer (forearm) and Tyler Glasnow (elbow) back from the injured list, so Patino will still need to churn out respectable starts in order to stay in the rotation for the rest of the season.
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Rays at Indians: Luis Patino on the mound, Mike Zunino on the bench

The Rays are in Cleveland for a four-game weekend series and will have just called up 21-year-old right-hander Luis Patino on the mound for tonight’s opener. Patino has been up from Triple-A several times this season; this time the Rays seem willing to give him the opportunity to stick around, manager Kevin Cash saying the team was willing to create a lane for him to have the opportunity for success.
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Luis Patino: Another start awaits

Patino is scheduled to start Thursday's game against the Yankees. After getting called up from Triple-A Durham last week to make a start in Cleveland, Patino initially wasn't certain to stick in the rotation beyond that outing. Even though he delivered so-so results in a no-decision (four runs allowed on five hits and three walks over 5.1 innings), Patino will maintain his spot in the rotation after the Rays shipped starter Rich Hill off to the Mets. The Rays will eventually get Chris Archer (forearm) and Tyler Glasnow (elbow) back from the injured list, so Patino will still need to churn out respectable starts in order to stay in the rotation for the rest of the season.
MLBsemoball.com

Patino blanks Yanks as Rays pound Cole, bullpen in 14-0 rout

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) -- Luis Patino outpitched Gerrit Cole, Brett Phillips hit a grand slam during a 10-run sixth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays avoided a three-game sweep by routing the New York Yankees 14-0 on Thursday. Patino (2-2) allowed three hits in six innings. The 21-year-old right-hander,...
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper pitchers include Patrick Sandoval, Luis Patino

Here are my 10 favorite sleeper pitchers for Week 19 (Aug. 2-8), all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Sleeper pitchers for Week 19 (Aug. 2-8) His control can be an issue at times, but he's proven by now to be one of the best bat-missers in all the majors. It's amazing he's still as available as he is, and he faces the worst offense in baseball this time around.
MLBchatsports.com

Luis Patino hopes to be the answer to Rays’ pitching question

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - JULY 29: Luis Patino #61 of the Tampa Bay Rays delivers a pitch to the New York Yankees in the first inning at Tropicana Field on July 29, 2021 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) When the Tampa Bay Rays traded established ace...
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Rays vs. Mariners: Luis Patino on the mound

The Rays will try again to beat the Mariners for the first time this season, and they will send rookie right-hander Luis Patino to the mound tonight. The Rays have lost all five games against Seattle this season, including a lackluster 8-2 game on Monday, coming off a sweep of Boston.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Kikuchi, Mariners to take on Patino, Rays

Seattle Mariners (57-50, third in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (64-43, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (6-6, 3.94 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) Rays: Luis Patino (2-2, 4.26 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -166, Mariners +144; over/under is 8...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cardinals fans are furious at Jon Lester’s debut against the Braves

Longtime Chicago Cubs starter Jon Lester made his St. Louis Cardinals debut on Tuesday night, and it didn’t go as planned to say the least. Lester had a rough first inning, as the Braves scored five runs and tabbed the 37-year-old for five hits. He had a 45.00 ERA in just one inning of work as a Cardinal, and it didn’t get much better from there.
MLBFanSided

Javy Baez tries to start a fight after harmless pop-up against Marlins (Video)

New York Mets shortstop Javier Baez was heated after a pop-out during Tuesday’s game against the Miami Marlins. The New York Mets have not enjoyed the greatest success following the MLB trade deadline, which saw them land Chicago Cubs shortstop Javy Baez. Entering Tuesday night’s game against the Miami Marlins, the Mets have lost four of their last five games.
MLBknbr.com

Curt Casali called for most bizarre balk you’ll ever see

Did you know a catcher could be called for a balk? Neither did we. Yet that’s what happened in the second inning of Tuesday’s Giants-Diamondbacks game on Tuesday, when catcher Curt Casali stopped a rolling ball using his mask. That’s a violation Rule 5.06 (b)(3)(E) which states that a player cannot deliberately touch a pitched ball with his cap, mask or any part of his uniform detached from its proper place on his person.
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Austin Meadows: Delivers in clutch again

Meadows went 1-for-4 with a walk and eventual game-winning RBI single in an extra-inning victory over Cleveland on Thursday. Meadows' 10th-inning knock plated Randy Arozarena to snap a 4-4 tie and give the Rays what would ultimately be their final margin of victory. The 26-year-old outfielder has a modest three-game hitting streak going, but more importantly, he now boasts a .307/.383/.602 slash line and .396 wOBA across 107 plate appearances with men in scoring position this season.
MLBPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Rays walk off Orioles, 5-4, as Baltimore wastes Alexander Wells’ strong first major league start

About 11:30 Tuesday night, Orioles pitching coach Chirs Holt called Alexander Wells to tell him he was making his first major league start the next day. Wells immediately called his parents, girlfriend and brother to share the good news, then tried to get as much sleep as he could despite the excitement racing through him. He appreciated that the Orioles’ series finale with the Tampa Bay Rays ...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Miguel Cabrera's 498th homer helps Tigers past Red Sox

Miguel Cabrera hit his 498th career home run, Robbie Grossman had two hits and drove in a run, and the host Detroit Tigers handed the Boston Red Sox their fifth consecutive loss, 4-2, on Tuesday. Cabrera, who has 11 homers this season, was the only other Tigers batter with a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy