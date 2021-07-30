E-Gals' Brown seeks repeat of state title

The 2nd Region stepped into the state spotlight in a big way last fall when Apollo High School’s Macey Brown won the KHSAA individual girls’ golf state championship at Bowling Green Country Club, and area teams are hoping this will be a portend of things to come.

Now a senior, Brown is back to defend her state crown. and she will be attempting to carry the upstart E-Gals program to a new level.

Otherwise, Daviess County, last year’s regional runner-up, Owensboro Catholic, and upstart Owensboro have an opportunity to be better than they were a year ago.

APOLLO

Brown is front and center for this team, and this region, as she plays her final high school season.

“Macey continues to put the necessary time in to improve her weaknesses,” E-Gals coach Jarrod Carter said. “She’s had a good summer and she represented Kentucky at a national tournament in Pinehurst, North Carolina, where she placed 57th in a field of 222.

“I’m looking forward to seeing her shoot some subpar rounds this fall and hopefully win a few tournaments.”

Brown will get added support this season with the addition of eighth-grader Claire Reynolds, a transfer from Frederick Douglas, and the return of sophomore Mary Ann Lyons — 10th in the last year’s regional tournament — is also cause for optimisim.

“Claire is a very talented player who has already excelled in the summer golf season,” Carter said. “She has a lot of potential to be a really great player.

“Mary Ann has power and if we can control her power and improve her short game she will turn some heads.”

Eighth-grader Alissa Perkins will round out the E-Gals’ top four.

“I’m excited for this team,” Carter said. “We have competed as individuals for a few years and it’s going to be nice to compete as a team again.

“I know Macey has high expectations of herself but I’m glad to see her be a part of a team atmosphere before she plays at the next level.”

DAVIESS COUNTY

The Lady Panthers, second to Madisonville-North Hopkins in last year’s regional tournament, will be hoping to take the next step under coach Logan Clark.

Leading the way for Daviess County will be senior Holly Holton, who placed ninth in the regional tournament last fall, senior Addison Heady, and senior Kirsten Henderson.

“Holly has been an important part of this program for several years,” Clark said. “She has been to the state tournament the past three seasons and she is looking to repeat that again this year. Holly is ready to lead this team to a successful season.

“Addison has played a large role in this team’s success over the course of her high school career. She is poised to have a strong senior season and be a true leader for our group.

Kirsten is such a positive light for our team and she has improved every season. I’m looking for a big senior season from Kirsten.”

Others expected to help DC include sophomore Annalee Yager, eighth-grader Baylie Billingsley, and junior Kegan Haynes.

“I look for this season to be so much fun,” Clark said. “Last year was so tense and uncomfortable with all the COVID restrictions the the unknowns that surrounded that. This year we can really focus on our team.”

OWENSBORO CATHOLIC

The new-look Lady Aces will be led by sophomore Conleigh Osborne and junior RC Porter.

“Conleigh has made vast improvements over the past several years and I look for her to keep that up,” Owensboro Catholic coach Stacey Johnson said. “She is willing to put in the hard work and time it takes to be competitive.

“RC has been a solid player for a couple of years now, and I am excited to see what she will be able to do in her final two years with us at Catholic.”

A host of girls will be competing for the final three slots, including Lainey Ann Osborne, Olivia McPherson, Addie-Belle Rutman, Elizabeth Wright, Chloe Calitri, and Hannah Robbins.

“I have a lot of potential in my younger girls coming up,” Johnson said.

Johnson is excited about the Lady Aces’ future.

“We have graduated several amazing players in the past three years, but my younger players are really stepping up and putting the work and effort into this season,” Johnson said. “They have great attitudes and love learning the game of golf. As a coach, I couldn’t ask more than that. I have a great group of girls playing for me.

“I know that if my girls put in the hard work and stay motivated and dedicated, they can do amazing things together as a team.”

OWENSBORO

The Lady Devils feature a rising star in eighth-grader Alexa Salamah, who finished fifth in last year’s regional tournament and qualified for the state tournament, where she made the cut.

“Alexa is a very hard worker and has put in lots of time practicing and playing to get where she is,” OHS coach Kip Walters said. “To think she is only going to be in eighth grade and for her game to be where it is already, she is going to be one to watch for in the next several years.”

The Lady Devils will also be counting on sophomore Ellie Watson and freshman Phoenix Barnett.

“Ellie is in her third year playing golf for OHS and her game has improved immensely,” Walters said. “She is finding ways to cut down strokes and has set some personal goals for herself this season.

“Phoenix is also in her third season playing for OHS and she is a very competitive individual who works very hard. Her scores continue to drop and she’s getting better every day.”

Others who will play prominent roles for the Lady Devils are juniors Jasmine Tong and Lily Galloway.

Putting will be key to the team’s success, Walters said.

“We have been giving up too many strokes on the green,” he said. “We can get rid of unnecessary strokes by limiting the amount of putts.”