With The Jalen Suggs Surprise, A ‘Great Night’ For The Orlando Magic

By Sean Deveney
 5 days ago
Markelle Fultz. Cole Anthony. R.J. Hampton. Now, Jalen Suggs. For years, the Orlando Magic were mostly hurting for point guards, trying to make things work with the likes of D.J. Augustin and Elfrid Payton. Suddenly, after Thursday’s thoroughly surprising NBA draft, the Magic find themselves filthy with talented young point guards and, possibly, finding themselves looking to deal their way out of a logjam.

www.forbes.com

