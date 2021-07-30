With The Jalen Suggs Surprise, A ‘Great Night’ For The Orlando Magic

The NBA Draft is just under a week away as we prepare to usher in another talented class of players into the league. Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs was one of the stars of March Madness and absolutely wowed all of college basketball this past year with the heroic shot in the Final Four. With most mock drafts expect him going at four or higher, Suggs’ draft position total is at 4.5 with the under juiced to -270, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.