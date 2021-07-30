Cancel
In one year, Mito Pereira gets Tour card, becomes Olympian and could earn medal

By Rex Hoggard
Golf Channel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKAWAGOE, Japan – Had the Summer Games not been delayed a year by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mito Pereira would have been watching the action on television. The Chilean was just inside the top 300 in the world ranking at the time – you need to be inside the top 250 to qualify for the Olympics - and trying to find his way on the Korn Ferry Tour following an eventful start to his young professional career.

