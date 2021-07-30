Morning Headaches and Sleep Apnea

There are virtually hundreds of reasons why your neck may hurt. Perhaps you’re sitting in one position for too long. Maybe you have a disc issue. There could be inflammation in a joint capsule. The list goes on, and on…and on. If you’re unlucky enough to land one of these injuries, you know how dreadful sleeping can be. Even the slightest misalignments can cause great pain and discomfort over the course of a night. This can leave you groggy, cranky, and in more pain than when you closed your eyes.