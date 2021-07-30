Cancel
Baseball

Dominant Pitching Highlights Thursday Slate

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Richy tossed eight shutout innings, allowing only four hits while striking out four, as the Saltdogs (33-31) shutout the Redhawks (37-29) by a 4-0 score on Thursday afternoon. Lincoln broke the scoreless tie in the fourth on a pair of run-scoring singles by Curt Smith and Yanio Perez. Garett Delano and Zak Taylor added run-scoring doubles in the seventh. Manny Boscan and Leobaldo Pina each had a double for Fargo-Moorhead.

