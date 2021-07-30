Cancel
Financial Reports

Erie Indemnity: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErie Indemnity Co. (ERIE) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $79 million. The Erie, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.51 per share. The insurance company posted revenue of $680 million in the period. Erie Indemnity shares have fallen 25% since the beginning of the year. In the...

