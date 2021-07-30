Erie Indemnity: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.870-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Shares ofKAR stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $16.81. 1,291,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $20.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 837.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53.