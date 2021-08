Asian equities were a sea of red though the Philippines, Indonesia, and Pakistan missed the “fun” due to market holidays. Mainland China lived up to its reputation as a non-correlated asset though A shares indexes will diverge today due to their sector weights. Financials and real estate underperformed as indebted real estate giant Evergrande bonds and stock sold off. Technology outperformed led by semiconductors and elements of the EV ecosystem such as metals and batteries. China’s loan prime rate was left unchanged as expected, though a cut later in 2nd half of the year is likely. Foreign investors were active in the Mainland market, buying $472mm of stocks via the Northbound Stock Connect trading program. Hong Kong stocks reflected global pessimism in a broad decline with 4 to 1 decliners versus gainers.