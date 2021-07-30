Chester T. Nosek MONTPELIER — Chester Thomas Nosek, born March 7, 1936, in Clinton, Massachusetts, the son of William and Mary (Stachelek) Nosek, died July 21, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Bertha Nosek, son Kenneth Nosek, and many nephews and nieces. Chester worked many years as an inspector for the Vermont Department of Agriculture. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, food gardening and being outdoors. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany and was very proud of that service. Chet was the youngest of his siblings by 10 years and was the only one to move out of Massachusetts in pursuit of opportunity in Vermont. On July 19, 1993, he became the recipient of a liver transplant. This allowed him to pursue his hobbies and sports for a greater period of his lifetime. He requests friends and family to consider being an organ donor. Those wishing to express online condolences, may do so at www.guareandsons.com.