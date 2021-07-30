Weatherfords set to celebrate 75 years of bliss

Richard Weatherford was home on leave from the Merchant Marines when fate tapped him on his head. Literally.

He had recently broken up with his girlfriend and was at Pope Chapel outside Warner one Sunday evening.

"I'm sitting on this rock outside the church before it started," said the retired Pentecostal Holiness Church pastor. "Somebody slipped up behind me, pulled off my cap and said, 'You always encourage the little puppy when patting him on the head.' She turned around and went twisting on."

One of his friends told him that was Pauline Hiseley, and he told his friend he was going to "take that girl home tonight." So when Pauline exited the church, Richard, also known as D.J. or Red, asked her if he could escort her home.

That was in 1944, and on July 20, 1946, the two exchanged vows and will be celebrating their 75th anniversary on Saturday at in the fellowship hall at Grandview Tabernacle, 405 E. Peak Blvd.

Pauline differs with the recollection on one point.

"He saw a twist," she said. "I've never twisted in my life."

Richard was 19 and Pauline was 16 when they exchanged their vows. While their parents were both supportive of the young couple getting married, one was not initially accepting of the choice in a spouse.

"They knew I had broken up with that one girl, and that was alright with them," Richard said. "My mother, she had another girl picked out. I started dating Pauline — Momma didn't like it.

"But Daddy was impressed 'cause she's one of them country gals that like the country like he did."

The Weatherfords have four children — Dessa, Rick, Gaye and Paula — six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Gaye said her parents set probably the best example of being a family.

"Dad is more outgoing," she said. "Mom is of Indian descent — typically quiet, not up front, not showy. But Dad, he doesn't meet a stranger."

And Richard and Pauline knew what their role was in the family.

"Mom was the backbone. Mom raised us," Gaye said. "Mom took care of the home, Dad made the living. That's how we grew up."

She also said that music was a big part of the family life.

"We were all singers," Gaye said. "Dad is very musical. I thought he had perfect pitch — he'd start singing and wouldn't tell me what key he was singing in.

"So I was just sitting there frozen because I didn't know what key to start playing in the piano. The he'd look over and go 'Key of F' or 'key of E-flat or B-flat.' I'd hit it — he was singing in that key. I was like 'how does he know?'"

Religion also was big in the Weatherford household, including times when Richard couldn't be there.

"There were times when Pauline had to preach, because I wasn't there," Richard said. "I would be out on the road working and she'd take over."

Pauline is wheelchair bound after suffering a stroke, but that hasn't stopped her from being the backbone.

The family asks that you bring no gifts, but cards of congratulations would be appreciated.

"We will have cake and punch and would love to see all of the friends we have known through my dad's years in the ministry and in business," Dessa said.

If you go

WHAT: Richard and Pauline Weatherford's 75th wedding anniversary celebration.

WHEN: 2-4 p.m. Saturday.

WHERE: Grandview Tabernacle Fellowship Hall, 405 E. Peak Blvd.