Wagoner County, OK

Spurlock charged in Wagoner homicide

By Ronn Rowland rrowland@muskogeephoenix.com
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 5 days ago
Spurlock

Sabrina Leanne Spurlock was charged on Thursday in Wagoner County District Court with first-degree murder in a fatal shooting at Rocky Point on Monday.

Spurlock, 29, is accused in the shooting death of Thomas Spurlock Jr., her father. After the shooting, Spurlock fled with her two children, Mason Warden, 8, and Marley Warden, 6, both of Wagoner.

An Amber Alert was issued for the children and later canceled when the children were found safe when Spurlock was taken into custody by Caddo Police in Bryan County on Monday.

"She is in the Wagoner County Jail. She was picked up early this morning," said District 27 District Attorney Jack Thorp on Thursday. "She's been charged with first-degree murder."

Spurlock appeared in Wagoner County District Court on Thursday.

"She had an arraignment, or initial appearance (Thursday)," he said. "There was no bond set, so we expect she's going to remain in custody. They've given her another court date."

Wagoner County deputies were sent to the 31300 Block of East 682 Road on Monday in reference to a shooting that had occurred. Arriving on scene, they found that Thomas Spurlock Jr. had been shot and the suspect, his daughter, had fled the residence. Deputies started administering CPR on the victim until Wagoner EMS could arrive.

Wagoner EMS arrived, and a short time later, Thomas Spurlock Jr., was pronounced dead.

Prior to Sabrina Spurlock being moved to Wagoner County, she was booked into jail in Bryan County. She was charged in court there with child neglect and eluding/attempting to elude a police officer, and a $25,000 bond was set. She will appear in Bryan County District Court on Sept. 22 for a preliminary hearing conference at which time they will set a date for a preliminary hearing.

Spurlock will be back in court in Wagoner on Aug. 4.

Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Muskogee, OK
