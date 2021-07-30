Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, WV

Stephen “Steve” M. Minor

By Today's Cartoon
wvgazettemail.com
 5 days ago

"Died tragically saving his family in a blimp accident." -- Steve. Steve was born May 1st, 1975 and died suddenly at home Sunday July 25th, 2021. A graduate of West Virginia University, Steve double majored in Biology & Chemistry. He was awarded a fellowship in lipid research before dental school. Steve attended WVU School of Dentistry where he began his lifelong journey of serving rural communities in West Virginia as a trusted and well-loved dentist. Steve's impact on the health of the community is immeasurable.

www.wvgazettemail.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nitro, WV
City
Weirton, WV
City
Charleston, WV
City
Philippi, WV
Charleston, WV
Obituaries
City
Morgantown, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Buckley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steve Double#West Virginia University#Biology Chemistry#Wvu School Of Dentistry#Bigfoot#Fantasy Football Champion#Fugazi Jeff Buckley#Rainbow Pride
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fantasy Football
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Wrestling
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge temporarily blocks Texas order targeting suspected migrants

A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked the Texas governor's executive order that directed state law enforcement to target suspected migrants, ruling that it will likely fail against a legal challenge from the Biden administration. District Judge Kathleen Cardone issued a brief two-page decision forbidding Texas officials from carrying out...
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Why Tyson's employee vaccine requirement stands out

New York (CNN Business) — Meat producer Tyson Foods' announcement Tuesday that it will require all its workers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by November 1 is hardly the norm when it comes to vaccine rules for frontline employees. Most company mandates so far have been for corporate workers....
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Simone Biles wins bronze in balance beam after withdrawing from other Tokyo Olympics events

Simone Biles has won bronze in the women's balance beam final after pulling out of other events at the Tokyo Olympics, citing mental health issues. The star gymnast received a score of 14.000 in her return to competition, placing her behind Chinese gymnasts Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing. It was the seventh Olympic medal for Biles, tying her with Shannon Miller for the most ever for an American gymnast.
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Beirut marks one year since port blast with anger and prayers

BEIRUT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Lebanon marked the first anniversary of the catastrophic Beirut port explosion on Wednesday with prayers for the victims and expressions of anger and sadness from residents who are still in mourning and demanding justice. One year since the blast, caused by a huge quantity of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy