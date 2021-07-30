Stephen “Steve” M. Minor
"Died tragically saving his family in a blimp accident." -- Steve. Steve was born May 1st, 1975 and died suddenly at home Sunday July 25th, 2021. A graduate of West Virginia University, Steve double majored in Biology & Chemistry. He was awarded a fellowship in lipid research before dental school. Steve attended WVU School of Dentistry where he began his lifelong journey of serving rural communities in West Virginia as a trusted and well-loved dentist. Steve's impact on the health of the community is immeasurable.www.wvgazettemail.com
