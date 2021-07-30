Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Taiwan probes reported hack of 'high ranking officials' LIN

Birmingham Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaipei [Taiwan], July 30 (ANI): Taiwan has launched an investigation into the hacking of over 100 LINE messaging accounts of Taiwanese "high ranking officials" after the company admitted abnormal activities had been detected. The Taiwan Criminal Investigation Bureau on Wednesday said that it has begun an investigation after LINE, the...

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Tsai Ing Wen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Taiwan#Ani#Taiwanese#Focus Taiwan#Chinese#Cabinet#Presidential Office#Mainland Affairs Council#Mac#Ccp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Investigation
Country
China
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Associated Press

U.S. warns China is building more nuclear missile silos

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The U.S. military is warning about what analysts have described as a major expansion of China’s nuclear missile silo fields at a time of heightened tension between Beijing and Washington. Researchers at the Federation of American Scientists estimate that China has approximately 250 underground missile silos...
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

British Analyst Envisions Overthrow of China's Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping, pressured to resign by Li Keqiang and other Politburo members, is escorted to a coastal luxury villa while Li, along with other top civilian and military officials, forms a new government in Beijing. The scene from a recently published book is imaginary, but its author, retired...
Politicskcbx.org

After Being Silent For Decades, Japan Now Speaks Up About Taiwan — And Angers China

SEOUL, South Korea — Japan is undergoing a remarkable shift in its stance on one of the most contentious issues in Asia: Taiwan. Mainland China and Taiwan split during a civil war in 1949, and Beijing has vowed to unify with the self-governing island — by force, if necessary. The Biden administration is counting on help from its allies, especially Japan, to deter such a move.
Foreign PolicyForeign Policy

Beijing’s Attempts to Intimidate Taiwan Have Backfired

In the past few months, the United States has worked to deepen long-standing ties with Taiwan and has corralled like-minded allies into openly supporting it. Many have considered this a necessary response to Beijing’s attempts to convince the Taiwanese people and military of the inevitability of reunification and to show the United States its determination to achieve that goal, by force if necessary. To date, this strategy has yet to persuade Taiwan that Beijing is unstoppable or convince the United States to step back. Instead, it is inspiring greater urgency among the United States and its allies and has placed Taiwan on the international agenda. With its credibility critically damaged by the crackdown in Hong Kong and repression at home, Beijing’s tactics have only complicated its path to cross-strait unification.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

The US cannot allow China to think it will abandon Taiwan

Speaking at Singapore’s International Institute for Strategic Studies, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin recently outlined U.S. interests and commitments in the Indo-Pacific theater. He implied the U.S. would assist Taiwan in resisting China’s coercive measures, saying we will continue to assist Taiwan’s military, uphold our commitments under the Taiwan Relations Act, and that “we will not flinch” when our interests are threatened.
ChinaBrookings Institution

The Long Game: China’s Grand Strategy to Displace American Order

” by former Brookings Fellow Rush Doshi. This introductory chapter summarizes the book’s argument. It explains that U.S.-China competition is over regional and global order, outlines what Chinese-led order might look like, explores why grand strategy matters and how to study it, and discusses competing views of whether China has a grand strategy. It argues that China has sought to displace America from regional and global order through three sequential “strategies of displacement” pursued at the military, political, and economic levels. The first of these strategies sought to blunt American order regionally, the second sought to build Chinese order regionally, and the third — a strategy of expansion — now seeks to do both globally. The introduction explains that shifts in China’s strategy are profoundly shaped by key events that change its perception of American power.
Foreign Policyodwyerpr.com

China's Media Crackdown Imperils Beijing Olympics

The Biden administration is a breath of fresh air for the media, which were branded as the “enemy of the people” by the previous occupant of the White House. The State Dept. forcefully took China to task last month for the harassment of the foreign media covering the deadly floods in Henan that killed scores of people and dealt a serious blow to Beijing’s propaganda machine.
SportsTelegraph

Why is the West colluding in the erasure of Taiwan?

Taiwan’s badminton victory over China at the Olympics this weekend, winning gold and silver medals, is an historic reminder of the island’s talent. But the reaction from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and some commentators is also a reminder of the injustice with which so much of the international community treats Taiwan.
Tokyo Olympicsatlantanews.net

As Winter Olympics Near, China Ups Intimidation of Foreign Media

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - In six months, throngs of foreign media will arrive in Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics. They may be welcomed by a wide-ranging Chinese government campaign to foment public anger against Western journalists, who have been increasingly harassed because of their reporting. Chinese state media, diplomats,...
Chinabuffalonynews.net

Xi Focus: Building a peace-loving world-class military

BEIJING, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- When extremely heavy rainstorms devastated central China in July, it was hard not to notice the troops of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) on dams, reservoirs and riverbanks -- the most dangerous areas in the battle against floods. They rushed to the forefront answering the...
Foreign Policyaustinnews.net

U.S., Vietnam discuss China threat, deepening ties

HANOI, Vietnam: U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with government officials in Vietnam on Thursday to discuss deepening security in response to a more militarily aggressive China. At the same time, the Biden administration has said that human rights violations in Communist Vietnam could dampen U.S. enthusiasm for greater cooperation.
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Chinese vice premier stresses strict measures to curb epidemic resurgence

BEIJING, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan on Wednesday underlined stringent implementation of anti-epidemic measures to curb the COVID-19 resurgence. All relevant departments should be immediately mobilized and take action, said Sun, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, at a teleconference held by the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19.
BusinessBirmingham Star

China spurs digital economy as new driver of growth

BEIJING, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- Putting on a helmet and sitting in front of several big screens, you are able to experience the exciting moment of a spacecraft launch. This is one of the highlights of the 2021 Global Digital Economy Conference that concluded in Beijing Tuesday. During the two-day...

Comments / 0

Community Policy