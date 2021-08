The NBA paid tribute to late college basketball standout Terrence Clarke with an emotional gesture during its annual draft. During the event that took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Thursday, July 29, NBA commissioner Adam Silver took a pause before announcing the 15th pick and selected Terrence with an honorary pick. Terrence was just 19 years old when he passed away in April following a car crash in Los Angeles. A month prior to the accident, he had entered the NBA draft after completing his freshman season at the University of Kentucky.