Charleston, WV

James LeRoy Gross

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAMES LEROY GROSS, (August 6, 1937-July 24, 2021), was born and baptized Catholic in West Fargo, ND. He is now reunited with his parents Frank and Elsie (Kapaun) Gross and willingly joined his lifelong savior, Christ our Lord. Jim, as he was fondly known, grew up in Spokane, WA. He lived and visited many places in his almost 84 years. He served his country in Korea and later dedicated his life to keeping his country safe working at the National Security Agency in Ft. Meade, MD. He retired at age 56 and enjoyed his retirement to the fullest. In 2015 he began visiting his daughter in the Charleston, WV area and found the people were the most friendly he had ever had the pleasure to be around. He made his forever home there in 2018 after living 57 years in Maryland.

Charleston, WV
Obituaries
Obituaries
