The Cavaliers had luck on their side in the lottery last month when they ended up with the third pick in the NBA Draft on July 29. Now it is up to general manager Koby Altman to not dribble the ball off his foot and have it go out of bounds. He should select 7-foot center/forward Evan Mobley from USC after the Pistons (Cade Cunningham) and Rockets (Jalen Green) make their picks and then let J.B. Bickerstaff and the assistant coaches figure out the best way to use Mobley, Jarrett Allen and Isaac Okoro in the front court.