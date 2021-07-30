Dodgers finalizing trade for Max Scherzer and Trea Turner

Earlier this month, I wrote that the Nationals should go for it. They were only a game above .500 but just two games behind the Mets for the NL East crown. Since then, the Nationals apparently haven’t won a game, and now they’ve traded Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Dodgers for top prospects Keibert Ruiz and Josiah Gray in addition to Donovan Casey and Gerardo Carillo. According to Jesse Dougherty and Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post, the deal is expected to be made official Friday.