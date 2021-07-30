Knockout City Country Flag Icons Guide: Cheer on your country!

For soccer fans around the world, the summer of 2021 has had something to offer for just about everyone. To recap:. Things kicked off on the club level with the UEFA Champions League Final on May 29, which saw two clubs with global brands, Chelsea and Manchester City, fight it out in close-knit match, with Chelsea holding on for 1-0 victory. The annual, high-profile match is always a lock to draw high viewership around the world. For Americans, this year’s final had the added appeal of two Americans being rostered by the competing clubs, both of whom have ties to Pennsylvania: Coatesville born Zack Steffen was on the bench for Manchester City, and Christian Pulisic, who hails from Hershey, was subbed on in the 66th minute for Chelsea. This added element may or not have been a contributing factor to this match being the highest viewed Champions League Final in the U.S in the past six years, drawing an average of 2.10 million viewers on CBS.