Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Oakland-L.A. Angels Runs

By Sportradar
perutribune.com
 5 days ago

Athletics first. Mark Canha hit by pitch. Starling Marte walks. Mark Canha to second. Matt Olson walks. Starling Marte to second. Mark Canha to third. Jed Lowrie grounds out to shallow right field, David Fletcher to Phil Gosselin. Matt Olson to second. Starling Marte to third. Mark Canha scores. Ramon Laureano doubles to shallow left field. Matt Olson scores. Starling Marte scores. Mitch Moreland reaches on error. Fielding error by David Fletcher. Matt Chapman strikes out swinging.

www.perutribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jed Lowrie
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Mitch Moreland
Person
Phil Gosselin
Person
Matt Chapman
Person
Matt Olson
Person
Starling Marte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#L A Angels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cardinals fans are furious at Jon Lester’s debut against the Braves

Longtime Chicago Cubs starter Jon Lester made his St. Louis Cardinals debut on Tuesday night, and it didn’t go as planned to say the least. Lester had a rough first inning, as the Braves scored five runs and tabbed the 37-year-old for five hits. He had a 45.00 ERA in just one inning of work as a Cardinal, and it didn’t get much better from there.
MLBknbr.com

Curt Casali called for most bizarre balk you’ll ever see

Did you know a catcher could be called for a balk? Neither did we. Yet that’s what happened in the second inning of Tuesday’s Giants-Diamondbacks game on Tuesday, when catcher Curt Casali stopped a rolling ball using his mask. That’s a violation Rule 5.06 (b)(3)(E) which states that a player cannot deliberately touch a pitched ball with his cap, mask or any part of his uniform detached from its proper place on his person.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Miguel Cabrera's 498th homer helps Tigers past Red Sox

Miguel Cabrera hit his 498th career home run, Robbie Grossman had two hits and drove in a run, and the host Detroit Tigers handed the Boston Red Sox their fifth consecutive loss, 4-2, on Tuesday. Cabrera, who has 11 homers this season, was the only other Tigers batter with a...
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Twins-L.A. Angels series preview

Thursday, 7:10 p.m. • RHP Kenta Maeda (4-3, 4.71 ERA) vs. LHP Andrew Heaney (5-7, 5.56) Friday, 7:10 p.m. • LHP J.A. Happ (5-5, 6.15 ERA) vs. RHP Alex Cobb (7-3, 3.96) Saturday, 6:10 p.m. • RHP Jose Berrios (7-4, 3.69 ERA) vs. LHP Patrick Sandoval (2-4, 3.86) Sunday, 1:10...
MLBMidland Daily News

Colorado-L.A. Dodgers Runs

Dodgers first. Chris Taylor doubles to deep left field. Billy McKinney grounds out to shallow infield, Ryan McMahon to Chi Chi Gonzalez. Chris Taylor to third. Justin Turner pops out to C.J. Cron. Will Smith doubles to center field. Chris Taylor scores. Cody Bellinger doubles to right field. Will Smith scores. AJ Pollock walks. Matt Beaty singles to left field. AJ Pollock to second. Cody Bellinger scores. Zach McKinstry strikes out swinging.
MLBMidland Daily News

Minnesota 5, L.A. Angels 4

E_Cobb (1), Suzuki (7), Happ (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, Minnesota 0. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Minnesota 8. 2B_Gosselin (8), Upton (11), Polanco (20), Jeffers 2 (5), Sanó (12). HR_Suzuki (3), Mayfield (3). IP H R ER BB SO. Los Angeles. Cobb 5 7 2 1 1 4. Cishek H,12 1 3...
MLBMidland Daily News

L.A. Dodgers-Arizona Runs

Diamondbacks second. Carson Kelly walks. David Peralta walks. Carson Kelly to second. Nick Ahmed pops out to Will Smith. Daulton Varsho walks. David Peralta to second. Carson Kelly to third. Zac Gallen strikes out swinging. Josh VanMeter doubles. Daulton Varsho to third. David Peralta scores. Carson Kelly scores. Asdrubal Cabrera walks. Kole Calhoun flies out to left center field to AJ Pollock.
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Eduardo Escobar dazzles as Brewers defeat Pirates 6-2

The Brewers are back home after they made their trade deadline pickups. With Eduardo Escobar batting fourth, he was ready to show off to the home crowd. The early game was more about the pitching, as both starters pitched well. Eric Lauer started for the Brewers, and while it wasn’t the nicest looking game, he was very effective. In five innings of work, he allowed just three hits and no runs. He did hit a batter with a pitch as well, but also struck out three and walked none in the start.
MLBpittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Ace Mitch Myers Signs with Oakland A’s for $125,000

Former Pitt ace Mitch Myers has officially moved on to his professional career after signing for $125,000 with the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday afternoon, exactly one week after he was drafted. His rookie contract is the seventh-largest ever signed by a drafted Pitt baseball player. Myers was selected in the...
MLBAthletics Nation

Astros claim Jacob Wilson off waivers; A’s keep Domingo Acevedo

The Oakland A’s designated two players for assignment on Saturday, to make room on the 40-man roster for their newest trade deadline acquisitions. The results of those DFA’s came in on Monday. The Houston Astros claimed utilityman Jacob Wilson off waivers, the A’s announced. However, Oakland later announced that reliever...
MLBCharlotteObserver.com

Lopez, Orioles to face Heaney, Yankees

Baltimore Orioles (37-67, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (56-48, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jorge Lopez (2-12, 6.19 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Yankees: Andrew Heaney (6-7, 5.27 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 113 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -238, Orioles +199; over/under is 10...
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Sits with another lefty on hill

Duran is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays. With Boston facing a lefty starting pitcher (Shane McClanahan) for the sixth consecutive game, the lefty-hitting Duran has lost out on playing time of late. He'll sit for the third time during that stretch while manager Alex Cora rolls out an outfield of J.D. Martinez, Alex Verdugo and Hunter Renfroe.
MLBYuma Daily Sun

Snell, Padres to take on Manaea, Athletics

San Diego Padres (61-47, third in the NL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (60-47, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (4-4, 5.44 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 105 strikeouts) Athletics: Sean Manaea (8-6, 3.01 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 137 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -190, Padres +158; over/under is 8...
MLBnumberfire.com

Kevin Plawecki batting eighth for Red Sox Sunday

The Boston Red Sox listed Kevin Plawecki as their designated hitter for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Plawecki will bat eighth as the team's designated hitter, while J.D. Martinez plays left field, Alex Verdugo slides to centerfield, Enrique Hernandez drops to second base, and Jonathan Arauz sits. Plawecki...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers: Watch Walker Buehler Take Grounders at…Shortstop?

It’s not uncommon for a player to field out of position during batting practice. We’ve seen several Dodgers players this year take groundballs that might not normally, and even a few infielders shagging flyballs. Even Mookie Betts was taking groundballs at third base last year alongside Edwin Rios. The 2...

Comments / 0

Community Policy