Kansas City, MO

Top 5: What's happening in the area

By Andrew Gaug News-Press NOW
newspressnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRed Rally concert to be held Friday evening: Kansas City Chiefs and music fans will have reason to celebrate as the annual Red Rally will be held at 6:15 p.m. today at Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square. The celebration, which serves as a welcome to the Chiefs training camp at Missouri Western State University, will feature “Voice of the Chiefs” Mitch Holthus, KC Wolf and a performance by country artist Phil Vandel as part of the Sounds of Summer concert series. It is free and open to the public.

Comments / 0

