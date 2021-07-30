Top 5: What's happening in the area

Red Rally concert to be held Friday evening: Kansas City Chiefs and music fans will have reason to celebrate as the annual Red Rally will be held at 6:15 p.m. today at Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square. The celebration, which serves as a welcome to the Chiefs training camp at Missouri Western State University, will feature “Voice of the Chiefs” Mitch Holthus, KC Wolf and a performance by country artist Phil Vandel as part of the Sounds of Summer concert series. It is free and open to the public.