Washington Wizards take Zags' Corey Kispert with 15th pick

With a new head coach finally in place, the Washington Wizards can now turn their attention to the 2021 NBA draft. This year, the Wizards will be selecting 15th after picking 9th the previous two seasons. Washington also had the 15th overall selection in 2018 when they drafted Troy Brown Jr. out of Oregon. I don’t know if it’s a coincidence, but in the last 6 years, the Wizards have had the same spot on the draft board five times (9th pick: 2020 & 2019 and 15th pick: 2021, 2018 & 2015).