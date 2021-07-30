Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Washington Wizards take Zags' Corey Kispert with 15th pick

perutribune.com
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — By the time the Washington Wizards made their selection with the 15th pick in the NBA draft, that wasn't going to be the biggest news of the night. Shortly before their turn came up Thursday night, the Wizards agreed to trade All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook. Washington agreed to send Westbrook and two future second-round picks to Los Angeles for three players and this year’s 22nd pick.

www.perutribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Corey Kispert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Ap#The Washington Wizards#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson urging Warriors to trade for Bradley Beal

The Golden State Warriors are going to be a menace next season. The return of Klay Thompson and a healthy Stephen Curry will serve as the cornerstones of what could be a serious title challenge from the Dubs. As it turns out, however, the Warriors aren’t done yet, with reports now emerging that they could be looking to add Washington Wizards superstar Bradley Beal to their already formidable lineup.
NBAPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Russell Westbrook’s wife Nina Earl?

UNDOUBTEDLY, Russell Westbrook will go down as one of the greatest point guards to have played in the NBA. Despite a resume that includes nine All-Star selections, two All-Star Game MVPs and a regular-season MVP, Westbrook has never won an NBA Championship, but that may change this upcoming season. Who...
NBABleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: Latest on Buddy Hield Trade Buzz, Dennis Schroder and More

The tandem of LeBron James and Anthony Davis wasn't enough to propel the Los Angeles Lakers to a second consecutive championship in 2021. The Lakers are consequently looking to reload the roster this offseason and started out by adding a third superstar to the mix. The Lakers have agreed to...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Wizards Owner Ted Leonsis Takes A Huge Shot At Russell Westbrook: "Played In OKC, Wanted To Be Traded, Went To Houston, Wanted To Be Traded, Came To D.C., Wanted To Be Traded And Is Now In Los Angeles."

It wasn't that long ago that Russell Westbrook was in the same air as guys like Dirk Nowitzki, Kobe Bryant, and Damian Lillard. Those guys are the embodiment of loyalty, and Westbrook's love for Oklahoma City helped to make him one of the most intriguing and beloved players in basketball.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Washington Wizards: 5 offseason roster moves they need to make

The Washington Wizards had one of the more difficult seasons in the NBA this season. In fact, they have not had a great time since John Wall was injured, and the responsibility for the team fell to Bradley Beal. No disrespect to Beal, but NBA teams need more than one star to win.
NBAchatsports.com

2021 NBA Draft: 3 Forwards the Washington Wizards could draft at #15

With a new head coach finally in place, the Washington Wizards can now turn their attention to the 2021 NBA draft. This year, the Wizards will be selecting 15th after picking 9th the previous two seasons. Washington also had the 15th overall selection in 2018 when they drafted Troy Brown Jr. out of Oregon. I don’t know if it’s a coincidence, but in the last 6 years, the Wizards have had the same spot on the draft board five times (9th pick: 2020 & 2019 and 15th pick: 2021, 2018 & 2015).
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Can Deni Avdija be the Washington Wizards’ version of Ben Simmons?

After the Philadelphia 76ers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Atlanta Hawks, no one received more blame than point guard/wandering big man Ben Simmons. Immediately his name was tossed into the trade machine, with the Washington Wizards becoming a popular landing spot for fans to discuss. On the surface,...
NBANBC Sports

What could the Wizards get in a trade for the 15th pick?

Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard had already indicated publicly he thought his team has plenty of work to do this offseason to become contenders and that he was willing to be aggressive to get them there. The Bradley Beal situation should only add urgency to their plans, as they have a star player on the fence about his future with essentially one year remaining on his contract.
NBAchatsports.com

NBA Draft: 2 weaknesses that the Washington Wizards must address on draft night

Washington Wizards Corey Kispert. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports. For the first time since 2018, the Washington Wizards will be picking outside of the lottery. Although they are picking later in the first round than they did in each of the last two drafts, they are once again looking for a player that can come in and make an instant impact. Rui Hachimura, who earned a spot on the All-Rookie second team in 2020, did that. Deni Avdija not so much.
NBANBC Washington

What Recent History Says About Trade Value of the Wizards' 15th Overall Pick

What could the Wizards get in a trade for the 15th pick? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard had already indicated publicly he thought his team has plenty of work to do this offseason to become contenders and that he was willing to be aggressive to get them there. The Bradley Beal situation should only add urgency to their plans, as they have a star player on the fence about his future with essentially one year remaining on his contract.

Comments / 0

Community Policy