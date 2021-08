Wilma Sue Butler, 85, of Nortonville, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at her home. Born Jan. 31, 1936, to the late Leburn and Opal (Addison) Rodgers of Nortonville, she was a member of the First Church of God in Madisonville for many years. Sue has always been an avid UK Wildcats fan. She was a proud grandmother and was happy to cook for her family when they came to visit. They brought a smile to her face.