Boy, it feels like every single player in the NBA is trying to join the Miami Heat at the moment. Now granted, is that a bit of an exaggeration? Yes, but only slightly, as the first day of free agency essentially ran through South Beach. They signed P.J. Tucker, sign-and-traded for Kyle Lowry, singed Jimmy Butler to a new max extension, and awarded Duncan Robinson with the richest contract ever handed out to an undrafted free agent.