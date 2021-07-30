Dream Riders to hold a Celebration of Achievement this weekend
Dream Riders of Kentucky will be holding a Celebration of Achievement this weekend to showcase what their riders have learned through the semester. Dream Riders uses horses as a therapy tool for disabled area children. The nonprofit, which started in 2003, began helping about 10 children per week and has grown to more than 300. They also work with seniors to improve their physical and mental health.www.messenger-inquirer.com
