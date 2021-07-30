Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Celtics draft 18-year-old French pro Begarin in 2nd round

perutribune.com
 5 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — The Celtics' priorities this summer are to add some experience around their solid young core. So they didn't enter Thursday night's NBA draft eyeing a lot of fresh faces they'd have to find roster spots for. Instead, they chose a young prospect they won't feel pressure to...

www.perutribune.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Nba Draft#Old French#Ap#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s answer on coming out of retirement to join armed Lakers squad

The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent acquisition of veteran Carmelo Anthony led some to speculate that former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade may hop out of retirement to join the stacked squad. However, it doesn’t appear that four-time MVP LeBron James and Anthony will be seeing the services of their good...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Damian Lillard’s No. 1 Trade Preference

Earlier this offseason, rumors about Damian Lillard potentially leaving the Portland Trail Blazers spread like wildfire around the NBA. The star point guard did his best to shoot down any speculation, but a few whispers about his impending departure continue to move around league circles. The latest rumor comes courtesy...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Vince Carter Says Toronto Raptors Had A 'Muggsy Bogues' Rule: "When You Dribble The Ball And You Don't See Muggsy Bogues, You Probably Should Pick It Up Because He's Behind You And About To Steal It"

Vince Carter's time in Toronto is remembered in a myriad of different ways. But one of the players he got to play with during his time there with was Muggsy Bogues. Bogues is one of the most fondly remembered players in NBA history. At a diminutive 5'3, Bogues is one of the smallest players in NBA history. But despite his size, Bogues was able to find success in the NBA as a point guard.
NBAPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Former Detroit Pistons F Blake Griffin lands new deal

According to report from Adrian Wojnarowski, former Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin has landed a new deal. Wojnarowski is reporting that Griffin has agreed to a one year deal to stay with the Brooklyn Nets. Good fit for Blake. Six-time All-Star F Blake Griffin has agreed on a one-year deal...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Kawhi Leonard News

NBA free agency kicks off in less than 24 hours, making Sunday the final day for teams to exercise options for next season and for players to opt-in to another year with their current organizations. For Kawhi Leonard, that decision came just before 6 p.m. ET this afternoon. Leonard will...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Cavs: The NBA finally saw the truth about Andre Drummond after all

Andre Drummond has officially succumbed to his empty stats. Say what you want about his rebounds per game stat, but the NBA has finally said: “enough is enough”; Andre Drummond, you are not a starter. The Cavs got lambasted for buying out Drummond, despite the fact that Drummond pushed for the trade and despite the fact that no one wanted to trade for him. Drummond. So they deactivated him. After no trades developed, Drummond was bought out, went to the Lakers, and tanked.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Wizards Owner Ted Leonsis Takes A Huge Shot At Russell Westbrook: "Played In OKC, Wanted To Be Traded, Went To Houston, Wanted To Be Traded, Came To D.C., Wanted To Be Traded And Is Now In Los Angeles."

It wasn't that long ago that Russell Westbrook was in the same air as guys like Dirk Nowitzki, Kobe Bryant, and Damian Lillard. Those guys are the embodiment of loyalty, and Westbrook's love for Oklahoma City helped to make him one of the most intriguing and beloved players in basketball.
NBAYardbarker

Washington Wizards owner blasts Russell Westbrook, other star NBA players

The Russell Westbrook trade from the Washington Wizards to the Los Angeles Lakers last week came together pretty quickly. Apparently, there’s a reason for this. The former NBA MVP had been discussing a potential move to Southern California with Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis for some time now. The idea was to build a super team in Los Angeles after an ugly first-round exit in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Reggie Miller Has Honest Reaction To Lakers Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers have been the talk of the NBA since free agency commenced over 24 hours ago. The Lakers have plenty of new and familiar faces in the building. They acquired Russell Westbrook from the Wizards in a deal which sent Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell to D.C. They then lost Alex Caruso to the Chicago Bulls. The Lakers have gone on a signing spree ever since.
FIFAhot96.com

Olympics-Soccer-Swedes, Canada ask for women’s gold-medal match to be moved

TOKYO, Japan (Reuters) – Sweden and Canada have asked Olympic organisers to move what is expected to be a hotly-contested women’s gold-medal soccer match on Friday at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium to later in the day to avoid the sweltering heat of the Japanese summer. Trackside temperatures at the athletics stadium...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Lakers fans roast Dennis Schroder over lack of suitors after rejecting contract offer

Los Angeles Lakers fans were ruthless towards Dennis Schroder for turning down a contract offer with the team. The Los Angeles Lakers believed they found their point guard of the future in Dennis Schroder in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder. During the season, the Lakers reportedly offered Schroder a four-year, $84 million contract extension, which was declined by the guard. In hindsight, that might have been a mistake.
NBAYardbarker

Kyle Kuzma changes his GOAT pick after Lakers traded him

Kyle Kuzma was traded by the Los Angeles Lakers this week as part of a deal that will land Russell Westbrook in L.A. Now that Kuzma is moving on, his three-year partnership with LeBron James has concluded. The pair has had an interesting relationship, to say the least. They have had some pretty brutal public exchanges, leading to speculation that they don’t like each other too much.

Comments / 0

Community Policy