Tersa dose over 60

By Alfred Airaldii
Taylor Daily Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first-dose vaccine vaccine for those over 60 years of age in Israel on Sunday. Prime Minister Naphtali Bennett announced the turning point with an announcement on TV: Israel, which has focused above all on the Pfizer vaccine, has introduced the vaccine as the third country in the world in a panorama characterized by delta variation. “Call your parents and grandparents and make sure they get a third dose”, the chief said. “Vaccines prove to be healthy and they protect against serious illness and death. In this case, what happens with the flu vaccine needs to be repeated from time to time,” he added.

