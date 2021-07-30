Cancel
Charlotte Hornets pick JT Thor of Anchorage in 2nd round of NBA draft; Daishen Nix goes undrafted

By Beth Bragg
Anchorage Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJT Thor, who started playing basketball as a kid in Anchorage, was the 37th pick in Thursday’s NBA draft. Daishen Nix, who often shared the court with him, went undrafted. A 6-foot-9 power forward, Thor was selected by the Charlotte Hornets, who made him the seventh pick of the second round. He’s the first NBA draft pick from Alaska since two-time NBA champion Mario Chalmers of Anchorage in 2008.

