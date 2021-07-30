Wicker, Hyde-Smith vote against moving infrastructure bill forward

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell threatened to block a bipartisan infrastructure package on Tuesday if Democrats cut off debate on amendments too quickly. The Kentucky Republican’s warning comes in response to a plan by Democrats to wrap up the $1.2 trillion measure this week. Democrats plan a Thursday vote to end debate on carefully negotiated legislation and to pass it before leaving town for the Friday funeral of former Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming, who died following a bicycle accident last week.