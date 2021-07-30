Cancel
Wicker, Hyde-Smith vote against moving infrastructure bill forward

By Zack Steen zsteen@dailycorinthian.com
Daily Corinthian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth of Mississippi’s U.S. senators voted against moving forward the bipartisan $1 trillion national infrastructure bill. The Senate voted 67-32 late Wednesday night in Washington, D.C. advancing President Joe Biden’s plan that according to POTUS includes the most significant long-term investments in nearly a century on par with building the transcontinental railroad or the Interstate highway system.

