Wicker, Hyde-Smith vote against moving infrastructure bill forward
Both of Mississippi’s U.S. senators voted against moving forward the bipartisan $1 trillion national infrastructure bill. The Senate voted 67-32 late Wednesday night in Washington, D.C. advancing President Joe Biden’s plan that according to POTUS includes the most significant long-term investments in nearly a century on par with building the transcontinental railroad or the Interstate highway system.www.dailycorinthian.com
Comments / 0