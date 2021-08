The Hardin Hornets will definitely be road warriors for the first half of the 2021 football season. Hardin will play four of their first five games on the road and will only play on the turf at Hornet Stadium just four times during the season. Things get underway on August 27 as Hardin travels to Kountze for the season opener and then returns home for Homecoming and a match-up with rival Hull-Daisetta the following Friday. The Hornets then hit the road again for games at Beaumont Kelly and New Waverly and then a trip to Winnie and the district opener at East Chambers on October 24. Hardin then returns home for Anahuac the following Friday before traveling to Buna on October 8. Kirbyville then comes to town the following Friday before traveling to Woodville on October 22. The regular season comes to a close on October 29 at home against Tarkington. The Hornets will have a bye week on the last week of the regular season.