Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Quiet night: Miami Heat make no selections in NBA Draft

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Heat made no picks in Thursday night’s NBA draft.

It was the third time in the last six years that the team didn’t have a draft selection, and stems from trades that were made long ago.

What would have been Thursday’s first-round pick — No. 18 — was traded away in 2015 in the deal that brought Goran Dragic to the Heat from Phoenix. That pick changed hands multiple times from there and ultimately ended up with Oklahoma City, which used it to select Tre Mann.

Miami’s second-round pick would have been No. 48 and was initially traded to Portland in 2016 in a move that the Heat used to escape the repeater tax at the time. It also was traded several more times and wound up in the hands of Atlanta, which used it on Sharife Cooper.

Miami had only one pick in 2020, using that first-round selection on Precious Achiuwa. The Heat are the only NBA team to have made less than two selections in the last two drafts combined.

___

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

520K+
Followers
291K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tre Mann
Person
Sharife Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Drafts#Ap#The Miami Heat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Pelicans trade lands Brandon Ingram in Miami

The Miami Heat are a team who could use a big move in the NBA offseason. They have been linked to some big-name players but have not done anything just yet. This could be the offseason that the front office has been waiting for to land a big name, either in a trade or in free agency.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Miami Heat: Mario Chalmers talks NBA comeback in recent interview

Miami Heat legend Mario Chalmers recently went on Colin Cowherd’s talk show, The Herd. He talked about the current state of the NBA Finals, his time with the Heat, as well as other rumors. Cowherd opened by asking Chalmers about the Finals this year. This year’s Suns team and the...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Miami Heat NBA Draft: 3 rookies Miami should have traded up for

The Miami Heat did not end up making a selection in the 2021 NBA Draft. They signed a bunch of undrafted free agents but did not officially get involved on draft night. There were rumblings that they could trade up but ended up doing nothing. While some may believe this was the best path forward, there were some seriously talented prospects they could have gotten in the draft.
NBAESPN

Markieff Morris finalizing deal with Miami Heat, sources say

Free agent forward Markieff Morris is finalizing a one-year deal with the Miami Heat, sources tell ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Morris is coming off two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. The veteran forward averaged 6.7 points and 4.4 rebounds per game in 2020-21. He spent time out of the rotation but then became a starter when Anthony Davis and LeBron James were out with injuries.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Brandon Ingram Would Like To Play For The Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are a team that could potentially make a splash for a star. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are a great duo, but it is clear that the team is another piece away from contention. Despite their Finals' run in the bubble, they were unable to get far in the playoffs this year, and perhaps acquiring a player who could help on the offensive end is in order.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Andre Drummond sparks Heat free agency rumors with surprise move

Los Angeles Lakers big man Andre Drummond is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and it looks like he’s exploring his options–which might include the Miami Heat. Of course with free agency nearing, any action that players take will be put under the microscope and analyzed. Such is the case for Drummond, who was spotted in Miami just a day before the August 2 start of free agency.
NBAtucsonpost.com

Heat: Goran Dragic staying, Andre Iguodala reportedly out

The Miami Heat picked up point guard Goran Dragic's $19.4 million team option for 2021-22 but are reportedly declining their $15 million option for veteran forward Andre Iguodala. Dragic, 35, averaged 13.4 points, 4.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 50 games (11 starts) in 2020-21, his seventh season with the...
NBAPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat retain Goran Dragic (for now, as Lowry looms); Andre Iguodala allowed to become free agent

The Miami Heat on Sunday picked up their $19.4 million 2021-22 team option on the final year of the two-year contract of guard Goran Dragic, but bypassed a similar move with forward Andre Iguodala, making him a free agent. With the move with Dragic, it means the Heat will operate as a team above the 2021-22 salary cap at Monday’s 6 p.m. start of NBA free agency. The decision by the Heat with ...
NBA247Sports

NBA free agency: Miami Heat the favorite to land Kyle Lowry, per report

NBA free agency tips off at 6 p.m. ET on Monday, as players and teams will start agreeing to deals immediately. This date technically marks the beginning of the league's moratorium, so these agreements will function as handshake deals a few days in advance of when teams can put actual contracts in front of players to sign. Still, these deals rarely get nixed once agreed to during the moratorium.

Comments / 0

Community Policy