Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weight Loss

Surgical weight loss benefits detailed in free virtual seminar

By From staff reports
manisteenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANISTEE COUNTY — Northern Michigan residents considering bariatric surgery are invited to attend a free virtual informational seminar from 5:30 - 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9. Dr. Michael Nizzi, medical director of Munson Medical Center’s bariatric program, will discuss surgical options and explain how patients may qualify. Nizzi and bariatric nurse practitioner Wendy Whitfield, will also address the ways a lifestyle change including bariatric surgery can reduce or eliminate heart disease, type-2 diabetes, sleep apnea and other obesity symptoms.

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fat People#Exercise#Munson Medical Center#Nizzi#Munson Healthcare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Obesity
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Weight Loss
News Break
Workouts
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge temporarily blocks Texas order targeting suspected migrants

A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked the Texas governor's executive order that directed state law enforcement to target suspected migrants, ruling that it will likely fail against a legal challenge from the Biden administration. District Judge Kathleen Cardone issued a brief two-page decision forbidding Texas officials from carrying out...
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Why Tyson's employee vaccine requirement stands out

New York (CNN Business) — Meat producer Tyson Foods' announcement Tuesday that it will require all its workers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by November 1 is hardly the norm when it comes to vaccine rules for frontline employees. Most company mandates so far have been for corporate workers....
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Simone Biles wins bronze in balance beam after withdrawing from other Tokyo Olympics events

Simone Biles has won bronze in the women's balance beam final after pulling out of other events at the Tokyo Olympics, citing mental health issues. The star gymnast received a score of 14.000 in her return to competition, placing her behind Chinese gymnasts Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing. It was the seventh Olympic medal for Biles, tying her with Shannon Miller for the most ever for an American gymnast.
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Beirut marks one year since port blast with anger and prayers

BEIRUT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Lebanon marked the first anniversary of the catastrophic Beirut port explosion on Wednesday with prayers for the victims and expressions of anger and sadness from residents who are still in mourning and demanding justice. One year since the blast, caused by a huge quantity of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy