Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

DALLAS JONES: Running to the Savior

By Dallas Jones
manisteenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWould those who know us best think the actions we are taking in our lives are moving us toward the Savior Jesus Christ? Do we let the demands and cares of the world control our time, interests and priorities?. The Apostle Peter ran to the Savior. I read an interesting...

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Chris Ogden
Person
Saint Peter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resurrection Of Jesus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Argus Observer Online

Rev. Roy Delia: The coming world ruler

“And in the latter time … a king of fierce countenance, and understanding dark sentences, shall stand up. And his power shall be mighty, but not by his own power: and he shall destroy wonderfully, and shall prosper, and practise … And through his policy also he shall cause craft to prosper in his hand; and he shall magnify himself in his heart, and by peace shall destroy many: he shall also stand up against the Prince of princes; but he shall be broken without hand” (Daniel 8:23-25). “And all that dwell upon the earth shall worship him, whose names are not written in the book of life of the Lamb slain from the foundation of the world” (Revelation 13:8).
ReligionBelief.Net

5 Things Jesus Never Said

Jesus continues to be one of the misinterpreted and misquoted figures. While we want to get the words of Jesus right, we often fall short. Sometimes, this is because of our limited understanding of scripture. Other times, it’s because we accept the words of the world. Many of us don’t realize that we’ve bought into these misinterpretations. It’s imperative that we truly hear the words of Jesus to understand what God is saying to us and how He is leading us. Here are five things Jesus never said.
ReligionBelief.Net

The Final 11 Signs of the End of the World

Many things likely come to mind when you think about the end times. You probably envision fire coming from the heavens, chaos erupting globally and life as we know it coming to an end. While these are common associations, several signs will occur before the last days that we should pay attention to. We understand that these are signs of the end times because Jesus tells us so. Here are the final 11 signs of the end of the world.
Religioninspiringtips.com

9 Incredible Signs God is Speaking to You

We all want to avoid mistakes because no one wants to be haunted by failures and others’ disappointments. However, humans as we are, it is impossible never to commit a mistake. Even the most intelligent people on earth have their shares of mistakes too. For this reason, devoted Christians draw...
Religionelizabethton.com

God commands all people everywhere to repent

Dear Rev. Graham: My husband has informed me that he is involved with another woman. He admits he has violated his vows but he said that God will forgive him and so should I. What is the point of a vow if we just shrug off our sin? — D.H.
Religionmanisteenews.com

DALLAS JONES: Are we living righteous lives?

There is always a concern in the back of my mind, am I living a life pleasing to my Heavenly Father and beloved Savior Jesus Christ? The Savior said, “Blessed are they that hunger and thirst after righteousness: for they shall be filled” (Matthew 5: 6 in the Bible). I think all of us have experienced hunger and thirst in our lives. When deprived, the desire for food and water becomes a priority and a burning desire to receive. It also should bring to mind how dependent we are on the Lord for our continued existence on the earth. Do I have that strong of a desire to live righteously? I worry that I do not.
Amarillo, TXAmarillo Globe-Times

Beautiful Savior Lutheran welcomes new pastor

The Rev. Leah R. Lawson has been called to serve as the pastor of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Amarillo. Her first Sunday with the congregation was on July 18. The installation worship service for Rev. Lawson is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 7 at 10 a.m. in the church sanctuary.
Religionbuckykennedyministries.org

Faithfulness

“I hate double-minded men, but I love your law. You are my refuge and my shield; I have put my hope in your word.” Psalm 119:113-114 (NIV) The psalmist put double-mindedness in direct opposition with loving God and following His Word. It’s where we get the idea of being “two-faced.”[...]
Halifax, NCRoanoke Daily Herald

What’s Percolating? God’s creation brings joy

I find great comfort and inspiration in the words of others through prose, poetry and song. Often my encouragement comes while seated in my pew at church through the prayers we recite and the hymns that we sing. These words have such power and beauty, intended to both uplift and guide our thoughts and actions in positive directions.
Cherokee, NCtheonefeather.com

SPEAKING OF FAITH: Our relationship with God

(Transcribed by Myra D. Colgate) The Church “in having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.” The Church is being built with what each person who is a part of it, does each day. The Church never should be considered as only a building. The Church is the group of believers who are all each a part of the fellowship—family.
Religiontruthforlife.org

A Brief Reflection on God’s Goodness

Few of us today have any meaningful connection to the sources of our food and the other products we consume. Most meet their daily needs, and much more, with the scan of a barcode, a click, or a swipe on a phone. If you want it, you get it—and often right away.
Religionvcyamerica.org

August 4 – The Burning & Rebuilding of the Temple

Proverbs 20:20-21 My apologies for going long here – but we are covering one of the most fascinating centuries in the Bible in one day! Buckle up and let’s go!. 2 Chronicles 35:1 – Josiah kept the Passover. Why is this detail included? This and Hezekiah’s Passover (2 Chronicles 30:1) are the only two Passovers mentioned in 2 Chronicles. Keep in mind this is the 18th year of Josiah’s reign. The boy King is now 26 years old. It has been 20 years since Manasseh presumably held a Passover, and 75 years since Hezekiah held a great Passover. The Post-Exilic people who have returned to the land will have held the first official Passover in the land in over 70 years as well. Though we stray from the LORD, the LORD will hear us when we call to Him!
Religioncornerstonebaptistchurch.org

Sovereign Grace and a Life of Praise – Ephesians 1:3-14

[3] Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who has blessed us in Christ with every spiritual blessing in the heavenly places, [4] even as he chose us in him before the foundation of the world, that we should be holy and blameless before him. In love [5] he predestined us for adoption to himself as sons through Jesus Christ, according to the purpose of his will, [6] to the praise of his glorious grace, with which he has blessed us in the Beloved. [7] In him we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of our trespasses, according to the riches of his grace, [8] which he lavished upon us, in all wisdom and insight [9] making known to us the mystery of his will, according to his purpose, which he set forth in Christ [10] as a plan for the fullness of time, to unite all things in him, things in heaven and things on earth.
Religionknowingisdoing.org

Is Jesus your Savior or your Friend?

Catholicism as a viable religion is an objective reality that owes its identity in the Trinity. More specifically, it is Jesus Christ who instituted the Catholic Church as His direct representation on earth to carry on His salvific mission. As a universal truth, Catholicism is a very important educational concept for anyone involved in the religious development of God’s children especially the young. The development of faith requires a visible and applicable association to something this is real and true. Jesus Christ serves as the visible and applicable reality by virtue of His Incarnation as Divinely revealed by God the Father who desires to save and care for His children from sin and death through His only begotten Son Jesus Christ.
Religionmysoutex.com

Choose the church of Jesus’ choice Pt. 2

What is the church of Jesus’ choice? This is a very good question. Even the casual reader of the Scriptures cannot miss the fact that in the New Testament frequent mention is made of “the church.” But someone asks “Well, is the church that Jesus built on the Earth today?” To this question we would have to say YES! I am under the persuasion that we are to do our best to read and pay attention to the commands, the examples and the implications that are found in the New Testament. I emphasize the New Testament because it is the covenant which the followers of Christ are under (Matt. 26:26-28; Heb. 8:7-13, 9:1-18, 10:1-10), and it was only to the Israelites that the Old Covenant was given to (Ex. 20:1,2); though we can benefit from learning the Old Law (Rom. 15:4; 1 Cor. 10:11).
ReligionBrunswick News

There is a cost to being a Christian

There are many churches today that claim that portions of the Bible are no longer relevant. It is staggering to see how many people are buying into this theory while calling themselves Christians. How can this be reconciled?. — P.H. Dear P.H.: Many people who call themselves Christians actually doubt...
Religionrevivalandreformation.org

Believe His Prophets

And Saul was consenting unto his death. And at that time there was a great persecution against the church which was at Jerusalem; and they were all scattered abroad throughout the regions of Judaea and Samaria, except the apostles. 2 And devout men carried Stephen to his burial, and made...

Comments / 1

Community Policy