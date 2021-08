LOVELL — The Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library plans to host a talk about what really goes on at an art museum at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at 227 Main St. Many believe that working in an art museum should be wonderful, because it is so peaceful, and one can look at art and think about it all the time. However, the truth is far from that, said Emily Sano, part-time resident of Lovell, according to a news release from the library.