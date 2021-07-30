Former GW basketball teammates duel in Olympic play
Former GW basketball teammates Yuta Watanabe and Patricio Garino will face off in Olympic play Sunday. Watanabe will represent the host nation Japan, qualifying for the tournament for the first time since 1976, while Garino will represent Argentina. Though both teams have failed to advance to the knockout round, the former Colonials will hope to capture their first win of the tournament for their respective nations in group stage play.www.gwhatchet.com
