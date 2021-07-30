Maintaining Adams Morgan as a home for the District’s artistic crowd

Picture perfect home nestled on a large corner lot in a quiet neighborhood! Moments from highway access, schools, historic main street and all amenities, this location is ideal for anyone who is on the go, yet loves their peace and quiet! This 3 bed, 2 bath raised ranch offers a well maintained, turnkey place to call home! You'll adore your private back yard featuring a custom deck, showcasing a lovely gazebo! Inside you're met with large cathedral ceilings, gas burning fireplace, kitchen, dinning and living space all interconnected and leading to sliders which allow you to enter your back deck! The remaining portion of the first floor features large bedrooms, your master and a full bathroom! The lower level is a wonderful walkout with garage! Boasting a family room, laundry, storage an additional full bathroom, this is also an ideal situation to become an in-law, should you desire! The opportunities are endless!! East Greenwich boasts some of the finest schools in the northeast!! Your home also features an oversized lot, central air, circular drive, cathedral ceilings and so much more!! This is the perfect place to call your home!!