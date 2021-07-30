Obituary: Charles R. Card
BRUNSWICK – Charles R. Card, 86, of Lisbon Falls, died Tuesday morning July 27 at Mid Coast Hospital. He was born in Lisbon Falls on August 28, 1934, a son of Joseph B. and Violet (Brunt) Card and was educated in local schools. Husband of the former Elsie Thayer who predeceased him on March 22, 2008. A graveside service will take place Saturday 11 a.m. at Hillside Cemetery in Lisbon Falls.
