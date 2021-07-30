Cancel
Brunswick, ME

Obituary: Charles R. Card

Sun-Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUNSWICK – ﻿Charles R. Card, 86, of Lisbon Falls, died Tuesday morning July 27 at Mid Coast Hospital. He was born in Lisbon Falls on August 28, 1934, a son of Joseph B. and Violet (Brunt) Card and was educated in local schools. Husband of the former Elsie Thayer who predeceased him on March 22, 2008.To view the full obituary and share online condolences, please visit http://www.crosmanfuneralhome.com A graveside service will take place Saturday 11 a.m. at Hillside Cemetery in Lisbon Falls.A service of Crosman Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 40 Main St. Lisbon Falls, 353-4951. ﻿

www.sunjournal.com

