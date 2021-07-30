Busti Pot Opt Out Public Hearing Scheduled

LAKEWOOD – The Busti Town Board will be hosting a public hearing on a local law to opt out of allowing cannabis dispensaries and consumption sites in the municipality. Jesse Robbins, town supervisor, said the public hearing will be at 7 p.m. Monday at the Busti Town Hall, located at 125 Chautauqua Ave., Lakewood. Robbins said the board has had discussions on the issue, but no decision has been made yet. Even though the board will be able to vote on the local law to opt out of allowing pot dispensaries and consumption sites in the town after the public hearing, Robbins doesn’t know if a decision will be made Monday.