Tim Bennett a breath of fresh air

Vote for the new guy. Vote for Tim Bennett. He has good, balanced ideas to make Rehoboth a better place. The other candidates all have had their chance to improve Rehoboth, but we still are talking about the same things ... parking, zoning issues, and balancing the needs of residents, businesses and visitors. Tim is fresh and new and smart. Give him a chance to show what he can do. The others have had their chance to make things better but we still are faced with the same issues. It seems campaign talk rarely turns into action here in Rehoboth.