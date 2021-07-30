Morning Headaches and Sleep Apnea

Anyone who suffers from the hell that is migraine headaches wonders the same thing: Are there any effective ways to stave off the next headbanger? When you hit the internet, you’ll come up with a wide range of ideas — but not all of them science-based. So what’s really been shown to work? “While there is no cure for migraine, there are many effective treatments,” says Lauren R. Natbony, MD., neurologist and headache specialist at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “And the simplest treatment is making changes to your lifestyle.”