Morning Headaches and Sleep Apnea

Originally Posted On: Morning Headaches and Sleep Apnea – SleepQuest. When you have a headache, you may try to sleep it off. The irony is, there are certain conditions which can make you more prone to waking with a headache. Some types of headache can be linked to sleep disorders. The most common is obstructive sleep apnea, which is often undiagnosed. Snoring and excessive fatigue are two of the symptoms of this disorder, as are morning headaches.

Diseases & Treatmentsriverbender.com

Have Sleep Apnea? A Mouth Guard Might Be All You Need

PEORIA - Anyone with sleep apnea knows schlepping a CPAP machine onto a plane is never fun. The only consolation is that it’s a medical device so it doesn’t count as a carry-on. But there is an alternative for some patients with mild to moderate cases ofsleep apnea – a condition that affects an estimated 22 million Americans. It’s characterized by brief interruptions in breathing during sleep, and it can lead to a variety of health issues including high blood pressure, heart disease, liver dysfunction and Type 2 diabetes.
Louisville, KYWave 3

New device brings treatment option for obstructive sleep apnea patients

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Obstructive sleep apnea affects millions of Americans, preventing them from getting a restful night’s sleep. If untreated, it can cause serious medical problems. For years, the most common treatment was to use a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy machine. However, lots of patients just won’t...
Healthstaradvertiser.com

Sleep apnea perilous but easily treatable

Dear Savvy Senior: How can you know when someone has sleep apnea? My husband has become such a terrible snorer that he wakes himself up at night, and he keeps me up, too. — Tired Teri. Dear Teri: If your husband is a loud snorer who wakes himself up during...
Healthknowridge.com

Always tired? You may have sleep apnea

Do you feel tired or have a headache when you wake up in the morning? Something might be going wrong while you sleep that you don’t know about: obstructive sleep apnea (pronounced app-nee-uh). What is Obstructive Sleep Apnea?. The Greek word “apnea” means “without breath.” An apnea is defined as...
Healthgentside.co.uk

Watching television regularly increases risk of sleep apnea

New research has found that spending more than four hours a day watching television vastly increases one's chances of developing sleep apnoea. Researchers from Harvard Medical School conducted a study in which they followed the lifestyle habits of 138,000 people over the course of 10 to 18 years. The findings show that those with higher levels of sedentary behaviour—with corresponding low levels of physical activity—were likelier to be at risk of suffering from obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA).
Healthecowatch.com

8 Signs of Dehydration

Are you thirsty? So is the rest of the United States. Nearly 80 percent of working adults self-report that they don't drink enough water, according to a survey conducted by Quench, which is a filtered water system provider. The body is almost 60 percent water, which is necessary for nearly...
SciencePosted by
KPCW

New Treatments for Sleep Apnea

On Cool Science Radio, Dr. Nancy Addy, a dentist and past president of the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine joins the show. Dr. Addy talks with John and Lynn about the science of sleep apnea, and how those cumbersome and noisy CPAP machines are starting to be replaced by a simple oral device.
Diseases & TreatmentsHouston Chronicle

Doctor offers easy tips for coping with heartburn

(BPT) - If you’ve ever experienced heartburn, you know why it’s called that — you feel a burning sensation in your throat and upper chest, and even a bad taste in your mouth. While heartburn can have many triggers and causes, it is essentially due to the backward flow of acid, called acid reflux, when the muscles controlling the flow between the esophagus and stomach don't close completely.
HealthKankakee Daily Journal

The hidden dangers of sleep apnea

Dear Savvy Senior, How can you know when someone has sleep apnea? My husband has become such a terrible snorer he wakes himself up at night, and he keeps me up, too. — Tired Teri. Dear Teri, If your husband is a loud snorer who wakes himself up during sleep,...
Healthbelmarrahealth.com

Movement Is the Key to Avoiding Sleep Apnea

If you want to drastically reduce your risk for sleep apnea, you might want to move more. A new study is showing that active people are far less susceptible to the condition, which can lead to chronic fatigue, heart problems, high blood pressure, heart attack, and type-2 diabetes. People who...
FitnessMedical News Today

Sleep apnea: Exercise and cutting TV time reduce risk

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a sleep disorder that affects 10–20% of the adult population in the United States. OSA is associated with an increased risk of certain chronic diseases. A new study concludes that being more active and spending less time watching television are linked to a lower risk...
Diseases & Treatmentsgoodhousekeeping.com

8 Ways to Stop a Migraine Before It Starts, According to a Headache Expert

Anyone who suffers from the hell that is migraine headaches wonders the same thing: Are there any effective ways to stave off the next headbanger? When you hit the internet, you’ll come up with a wide range of ideas — but not all of them science-based. So what’s really been shown to work? “While there is no cure for migraine, there are many effective treatments,” says Lauren R. Natbony, MD., neurologist and headache specialist at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “And the simplest treatment is making changes to your lifestyle.”
Healthwausharaargus.com

Cut caffeine without headaches?

Maybe your cup of coffee in the morning has turned into two cups (or three) and you’re feeling jittery or having trouble sleeping. Maybe you’re thinking it’s time to cut back on caffeine, or your provider has recommended you quit – oh, but the headaches. Don’t worry: There’s a way...
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

AHA News: Severe Sleep Apnea Could Damage Key Blood Vessels

Last Updated: July 26, 2021. MONDAY, July 26, 2021 (American Heart Association News) -- Severe sleep apnea is associated with major changes in key arteries and could speed up vascular aging, according to new research. The study published Monday in the Journal of the American Heart Association sought to shed...
Healthmyviarx.com

Want to Avoid Sleep Apnea? Get Off the Sofa

Here's yet another reason to limit screen time and get moving: Boosting your activity levels could reduce your risk of sleep apnea, according to a new study. Compared to the most active people in the study, those who spent more than four hours a day sitting watching TV had a 78% higher risk of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and those with sedentary jobs had a 49% higher risk.
Healthalzheimersweekly.com

Deep Sleep, Sleep Apnea & Vascular Dementia

MINNEAPOLIS – People who have sleep apnea or spend less time in deep sleep may be more likely to have changes in the brain that are associated with dementia, according to a new study published in the December 2014 online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Sleep Apnea Doubles Odds for Sudden Death

TUESDAY, Aug. 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- With apologies to William Shakespeare, this is the stuff bad dreams are made of: Sleep apnea may double your risk for sudden death. The condition — in which a person's airway is repeatedly blocked during sleep, causing pauses in breathing — may also increase the risk for high blood pressure, coronary artery disease and congestive heart failure, new research shows.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

What to know about hypnic headache

A hypnic headache is a type of headache that only occurs during sleep, usually at a consistent time. People may also refer to hypnic headaches as alarm clock headaches because they often cause individuals to wake. According to. , hypnic headaches are rare — approximately 0.07% of people who visit...

