Moses Moody’s path to the draft dates back to his breakout at North Little Rock
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In tonight’s NBA Draft, projected top-10 pick Moses Moody will accomplish a goal he’s long dreamt of as he reps Arkansas and becomes a Pro Hog. Moody has a laundry list of accomplishments to his name as a Razorbacks one-and-done. He earned the title of SEC Freshman of the Year and led the Hogs to their first Elite Eight appearance in over a quarter-century. But his journey all started in his hometown.www.hogville.net
