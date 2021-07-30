Moses Moody’s path to the draft dates back to his breakout at North Little Rock

We’re here with the NBA Draft Thursday, July 29th. I decided to release my top 60 Big Board, along with a couple of others. Here is a link to my top 30 I did in early May. Cunningham is the No. 1 player on my board and has been for a while. As a big guard, he can really pass the ball and create his own shot. Cunningham shot well from three. His turnovers were high and I think that was due to having to shooting around him but should come in and be a very good player from Day 1.