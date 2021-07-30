Morning Headaches and Sleep Apnea
Originally Posted On: Morning Headaches and Sleep Apnea – SleepQuest. When you have a headache, you may try to sleep it off. The irony is, there are certain conditions which can make you more prone to waking with a headache. Some types of headache can be linked to sleep disorders. The most common is obstructive sleep apnea, which is often undiagnosed. Snoring and excessive fatigue are two of the symptoms of this disorder, as are morning headaches.rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com
