Obituary: Tyffanny Bailey

Tyffanny Bailey, age 40, of Conway, passed away on July 24, 2021. Born Dec. 26, 1980, in Bernardino, Calif., to Stephen J. Bailey, Sr., and Lydia I. Bland. Tyffanny graduated from Bigelow High School with honors and went on to receive her Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the University of Central Arkansas. While working as a caseworker and investigator for the Department of Human Services, Tyffanny was in the last year of her studies to receive a master’s degree. Tyffanny was a member of New Life Church in Conway, and was heavily involved in activities with her boys. Tyffanny was a happy-spirited person who loved to travel and visit new places.