Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Conway, AR

Obituary: Tyffanny Bailey

Log Cabin Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyffanny Bailey, age 40, of Conway, passed away on July 24, 2021. Born Dec. 26, 1980, in Bernardino, Calif., to Stephen J. Bailey, Sr., and Lydia I. Bland. Tyffanny graduated from Bigelow High School with honors and went on to receive her Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the University of Central Arkansas. While working as a caseworker and investigator for the Department of Human Services, Tyffanny was in the last year of her studies to receive a master’s degree. Tyffanny was a member of New Life Church in Conway, and was heavily involved in activities with her boys. Tyffanny was a happy-spirited person who loved to travel and visit new places.

www.thecabin.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, AR
Conway, AR
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Bigelow High School#New Life Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Psychology
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Science
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy