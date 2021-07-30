Obituary: Andrew Poindexter

Andrew Stratton Poindexter, of Conway, and Houston, Texas, was born on Nov. 3, 1965, in Conway, and passed away on July 22nd, 2021, in Houston, Texas. He graduated from Subiaco Academy in 1984 and attended Tulane University, Hendrix College and the Art Institute of Houston. He was a devoted friend, unique furniture designer, avid gardener and creative chef who enjoyed sharing his passions with everyone he met. “Just a simple guy with a simple agenda ... do no harm and enjoy life ... love, peace, and chicken grease”.