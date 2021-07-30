Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Conway, AR

Obituary: Andrew Poindexter

Log Cabin Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrew Stratton Poindexter, of Conway, and Houston, Texas, was born on Nov. 3, 1965, in Conway, and passed away on July 22nd, 2021, in Houston, Texas. He graduated from Subiaco Academy in 1984 and attended Tulane University, Hendrix College and the Art Institute of Houston. He was a devoted friend, unique furniture designer, avid gardener and creative chef who enjoyed sharing his passions with everyone he met. “Just a simple guy with a simple agenda ... do no harm and enjoy life ... love, peace, and chicken grease”.

www.thecabin.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, AR
State
Texas State
City
Houston, AR
Conway, AR
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Poindexter
Person
Ruth Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Tulane University#Hendrix College#Atlanta#Subiaco Academy#The Art Institute#N Subiaco Ave
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy