Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

BASKETBALL

Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 5 days ago

1. Detroit, Cade Cunningham, g, Oklahoma St. 4. Toronto, Scottie Barnes, f, Florida St. 6. Oklahoma City, Josh Giddey, g, Adelaide (Australia). 7. Golden State (from Minnesota), Johnathan Kuminga, f, G League Ignite. 8. Orlando (from Chicago), Franz Wagner, g/f, Michigan. 9. Sacramento, Davion Mitchell, g, Baylor. 10. a-New Orleans,...

journalgazette.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
State
Kentucky State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Jalen Johnson
Person
Blake Griffin
Person
Dwight Howard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Detroit#Philadelphia#Usc 4#Gonzaga#Golden State#G F#Stanford#Besiktas#G La Lakers#Real Madrid#Lsu#La Clippers#G Washington#G Aaron Holiday#Unlv#Ohio State#C#Glynn Academy Hs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Connecticut
News Break
NBA
News Break
Gonzaga University
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
News Break
Virginia Commonwealth University
Related
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 ideal free agent destinations for DeMarcus Cousins

While DeMarcus Cousins’ NBA career has been a case study, he’s still a productive player who can make a difference on a playoff team. This past season he found success with the Los Angeles Clippers after a midseason departure from the Houston Rockets. In the 16 regular-season games he appeared...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

These two star players reportedly have interest in joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be aggressive this summer in pursuit of a third star player, and several top free agents are said to have interest in joining them. The Lakers are likely to focus on adding another starting-caliber player to their backcourt, and Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan could certainly fill that role. According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, both impending free agents have interest in playing for the Lakers.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Rockets trade gives Eric Gordon a fresh start

The Houston Rockets traded Russell Westbrook before the 2020-21 NBA season began, and then they traded away James Harden in January, thus entering a new era of Rockets basketball. With young players already making a name for themselves in Houston in Christian Wood, Jae’Sean Tate, Kevin Porter Jr. and Kenyon...
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Kawhi Leonard Reportedly Considering Leaving Clippers, Fans React

After winning a championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019, Kawhi Leonard quickly became the hottest commodity in the entire NBA. He was pursued by numerous teams in free agency and in the end, he had his choice between the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Raptors. Eventually, Kawhi decided to go home to Los Angeles and play for the Clippers, who went out and got Paul George to complement Kawhi's skill set.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

How The Los Angeles Lakers Can Create A Real Superteam Next Season

Recent reports have suggested that free agents DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry have an interest in joining the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason. The two were former teammates with the Toronto Raptors and helped the franchise achieve its most success from 2013 to 2018. The last three years, the two have been apart since the Raptors traded DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs, where he has played ever since.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Chicago Bulls Reportedly Willing To Offer $150M To Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder struggled during his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers. After a solid year with Oklahoma City, where Schroder was in the running for Sixth Man Of The Year, the Lakers traded for him during the offseason. Schroder was seen as a replacement for Rajon Rondo, someone who could come in when LeBron James and Anthony Davis rested and coordinate the offense. And while he had a modest start, he encountered struggles in the second half of the season.
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s answer on coming out of retirement to join armed Lakers squad

The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent acquisition of veteran Carmelo Anthony led some to speculate that former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade may hop out of retirement to join the stacked squad. However, it doesn’t appear that four-time MVP LeBron James and Anthony will be seeing the services of their good...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Stephen A. Smith freaks out after Lakers sign Carmelo Anthony

Stephen A. Smith was over the moon about Carmelo Anthony joining the Los Angeles Lakers. Upon hearing Carmelo Anthony signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith recorded a video to celebrate the notable free-agency transaction. Though Smith is a New York Knicks fan above all else, he...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Damian Lillard’s No. 1 Trade Preference

Earlier this offseason, rumors about Damian Lillard potentially leaving the Portland Trail Blazers spread like wildfire around the NBA. The star point guard did his best to shoot down any speculation, but a few whispers about his impending departure continue to move around league circles. The latest rumor comes courtesy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy